Going into Wednesday night’s showdown under the lights in Medford, the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the Medford Tigers were both hunting for a crucial win — but for different reasons.
Blooming Prairie capped off its perfect season with a 48-7 Wednesday night win, defeating Medford, which finished the season winless.
The Blossoms were coming into the game with a perfect 7-0 record and sitting comfortably atop of the Class 2A rankings, where they’ve been ranked as the No. 1 team all season. The win over Medford helped the Blossoms close out their first season as a Class 2A school with an undefeated 8-0 season. They're poised for a run to state.
The Tigers came into the game still searching for its first win of the season. Medford was 0-7 and coming off a 43-0 shutout loss to St. Clair-Loyola. The loss to the Blossoms cemented a tough season for the Tigers.
Facing a red hot Blooming Prairie team to close out the season was not going to be an easy task for Medford. Heading into Wednesday, the Blossoms outscored their opponents 316-66 over the course of the season and were generating 45.1 points per game on offense.
Almost on par with its season average, Blooming Prairie posted 48 points against Medford’s defense behind a 32-point first half with 22 coming in the first quarter and 20 coming in the second quarter.
Senior quarterback Drew Kittleson acted as the engine for the Blossom offense behind his efficient 8-for-11 day through the air for 187 yards and five touchdowns. Three of his passing touchdowns came in the first quarter and the other two came in the second quarter.
Kittleson rattled off five consecutive scores with those passing touchdowns. The scoring began with a 14-yard completion to Carson Brennecke, followed by a 46-yard completion to Tyler Archer, a 16-yard completion to Xavier Rennie and a pair of completions to Colin Jordison for 25 yards and 69 yards.
Blooming Prairie went a perfect 6-for-6 on scoring drives in the first half, as freshman quarterback Brady Kittleson tacked on a 15-yard rushing touchdown before the Blossoms held onto the ball going into halftime. Brady Kittleson went on to score a 3-yard rushing touchdown for the Blossoms only score of the second half.
Faced with scoring drive after scoring drive, along with a struggle to get its offense moving, Medford broke through and recorded it’s only touchdown in the game late in the second quarter. On a five-play, 52-yard drive, senior quarterback Justin Ristau hit senior receiver Tyler Buck for a 9-yard score.
Second half scoring was nowhere near as eventful as the first half, with the lone touchdown by Brady Kittleson serving as the only points added in the final two quarters.
In the air for Blooming Prairie, Jordison broke 100 yards receiving with three receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Rennie had one reception for 16 yards and a score, Brennecke had two receptions for 13 yards and a score and Archer had one reception for 46 yards and a score.
On the ground, Cole Wangen had 10 rushes for 38 yards, along with seven rushes for 91 yards by Archer and seven rushed for 42 yards by Micah Donnelly. Brady Kittleson had three rushes for 21 yards and two touchdowns.
On Medford’s end, Ristau went 7-for-17 through the air for 55 yards and one touchdown. Buck’s lone catch went for the 9-yard touchdown. Casey Chambers had one reception for 28 yards and Charley Elwood had one reception for 11 yards.
Ristau also led the team in rushing with 12 runs for 56 yards. Buck ran five times for a single yard and a fumble.