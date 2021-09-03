The Medford volleyball team rebounded from a sloppy first set in its first match of the season Thursday, but still fell in four frames against Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
The Tigers lost the first set 25-14, won the second set 25-18, but then lost the next two sets by identical 25-18 scores.
"Very proud of how much girls played tonight, the first game we had a lot of nerves and it showed," Medford coach Melissa Underdahl said. "Once we settled in we were down too much to be able to capture the first game. We came out strong in the second game. We had some huge blocks and our defense really stepped up and did a great job."
Medford returns to the court Tuesday, Sept. 7 against Byron.