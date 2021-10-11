The Medford Tigers and the New-Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers clashed in Medford Friday night, and the home team fell 39-6 behind miscues on both sides of the ball.
One of the biggest difference makers in the game was the lopsided turnover margin, due to five total turnovers from the Tigers as compared to one turnover from NRHEG.
Senior quarterback Justin Ristau completed seven of his 15 pass attempts for 50 yards and rushed for 14 yards on 14 carries, but had a tough day with the ball, accounting for four turnovers with two interceptions and two fumbles.
The other turnover came on a NRHEG punt that got muffed inside Medofrd’s 10-yard line, which the Panthers were able to recover.
Jack Meyer managed to come down with an interception for the Tigers’ defense.
The offense for the Tigers could move the ball, but couldn’t find the end zone until the fourth quarter when Garron Hoffman was able to break through for a score. However, Medford wasn’t able to tack on any extra points to Hoffman’s touchdown.
“At times, we were able to move the ball; most drives stalled or ended in a turnover,” said Medford head coach Jerome Johannes. “Garron Hoffman ran the ball hard in his return — just didn't have enough plays on offense to use him.”
On the other side of the ball, NRHEG posted 154 rushing yards and 159 passing yards for 313 total offensive yards, as compared to Medford’s 88 rushing and 50 passing for 138 total yards.
The Panthers put up 13 points in the first quarter and six in the second to go up 19-0 into halftime. NRHEG more than doubled its points in the third quarter, adding 20 points to the board for a 39-0 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Tate Hermes led Medford with 10 total tackles, followed by four and a half total tackles for Dylan Heiderscheidt, who also tacked on a half sack. As a defense, Medford posted four total sacks, one interception and 37 total tackles.
Hoffman spoiled the shutout for the Panthers with his rushing touchdown, but it was too little, too late for the Tigers.
Next up for Medford, the Tigers will travel to Mankato Loyola Friday to face St. Clair-Loyola. NRHEG will be on the road Friday when they travel to take on an undefeated Blooming Prairie team.