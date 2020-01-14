GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blooming Prairie 49, Medford 41
-The Awesome Blossoms seized sole possession of second place in the Gopher Conference with a critical victory over the Tigers.
Blooming Prairie's Megan Oswald led all scorers with 18 points while Bobbie Bruns added 11.
Kiley Nihart paced the Tigers with 16 points.
Rochester John Marshall 68, Owatonna 52
-The Huskies stayed within striking distance from start to finish, but ultimately had its two-game winning streak snapped.
Sarah Kingland nearly recorded a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds while teammate Holly Buytaert scored a team-high 12 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rochester John Marshall 53, Owatonna 50
-The Huskies scored just 11 points in the first half and came up just short in its comeback bid in a Big Nine Conference loss.
Evan Dushek led Owatonna with 11 points and six rebounds.
Blooming Prairie 63, Medford 41
-Kael Hermanstorfer (12 points) and AJ Vandereide (11 points) accounted for more than half of the Tigers' offense in a Gopher Conference loss.
The win moves the Awesome Blossoms to 8-1 overall and 4-1 in conference action.
Maple River 60, NRHEG 54
-Lonnie Wilson scored 16 points to lead the Panthers.