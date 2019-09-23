EAGAN — Staying aggressive and undeterred by Eagan’s two comeback attempts, the Owatonna boys soccer team earned a strong 6-3 nonconference victory on Saturday afternoon on the road.
“We had the chances today and put them away,” Owatonna coach Bob Waypa said. “Eagan was aggressive and didn’t possess the ball as much and we just took what they gave us.”
After the Wildcats (2-8-1) erased a multi-score lead to draw within a single goal for the second time in a 20-minute span, Benny Bangs buried back-to-back shots in a four-minute stretch to put the final nail in the coffin in a game that Waypa said his team “could have realistically had nine goals.”
“We were hitting the target with good, hard shots consistently,” he added. “Today was a good step forward. I am proud of the way they played.”
Asad Ali scored the game-winning goal in the 71st minute and added a pair of assists. Alex Ulrich, Lane Versteeg and Zack Kirsch also found the back of the net. Derek Huxford was credited with two assists.
Owatonna, which led 3-0 at halftime against Eagan, embarks on a challenging three-game stretch in a five-day span, starting with a home game against the Big Nine Conference’s second place team, Austin (6-0-1 Big Nine), on Tuesday. On Thursday they travel to Faribault (4-2-1) before playing at fellow Section 1-AA opponent, Lakeville South (3-5-0), on Saturday.