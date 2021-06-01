The No. 4 Owatonna Huskies fell to the No. 5 Farmington Tigers, 10-2, during the first round of the Section 1AAAA softball tournament on a warm, sunny afternoon at Morehouse Field on Tuesday.
Parris Hovden started in the circle for the Huskies and tossed six and one-third innings, during five of which she looked simply dominant.
She did a great job of mixing in her changeup alongside her power fastball that exploded out of her hand all game and appeared to be a couple of ticks faster than during any of her previous starts this season. Hovden struck out nine batters on the day and exited the game having allowed only a couple of earned runs.
"Parris pitched probably her best game of the year," Owatonna coach Jeremy Moran said after the game. "She came out and she was pitching really well. She just kind of ran out of gas a little bit."
Katelyn Bentz came on in relief in the bottom of the seventh inning, entering the game with one out registered and in a bases-loaded jam. Coming into the game cold under the given circumstances is difficult for pitchers at any skill level, even for those making millions of dollars in Major League Baseball. The Tigers — who had been leading 4-1 entering the game's final frame — took advantage of the situation and touched the Huskies for six additional runs. However, of Farmington's 10 runs scored, only a handful were earned due to Owatonna's six errors in the field.
"[It] was the first playoff game for a lot of these players and they came out a little tight," Moran said. "Some were trying to do too much sometimes and communication kind of broke down a couple of times. When things started to not go our way, the wheels fell off a little bit. A lot of times, a young team will be susceptible to that."
The Huskies' overall youth, talented as they may be, was no secret entering the game. As was a common occurrence during the regular season, Owatonna started seven underclassmen during their playoff opener, including five freshmen. Hovden, a junior, as well as seniors Ana LaDuke, Alyssa Ringhofer and Haylee Mullenbach were the only upperclassmen to make an appearance during the game.
It's easy to forget just how inexperienced the Owatonna softball team is given the success they had this spring. They finished the regular season with 11 wins in a highly competitive Big 9 Conference and were ranked as the No. 29 team in Class AAAA, which is comprised of the state's 61 largest schools in terms of enrollment.
However, as the Huskies found out the hard way against Farmington, the playoffs are a different beast entirely compared to the regular season. (The Tigers took the two teams' lone match earlier this spring by a score of 2-1.)
Bentz led Owatonna's offense, going 2-for-4 at the plate, including an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning. Paiton Glynn contributed the team's only other multi-hit game going 2-for-3, while Sam Bogen drove in the Huskies' other run with a single in the sixth.
The Huskies will look to regroup prior to resuming play on Thursday against No. 8 Rochester Mayo in the first round of the consolation bracket; Owatonna swept the regular season series by securing victories to the tune of 8-7 and 9-5. They will need to win at least five games straight if they wish to qualify for the Class AAAA state tournament.
According to Moran, the Huskies will spend Wednesday's practice working on ironing out their deficient communication as well as the team's defense as a whole. Moran is hoping that, now that they've gotten one game under their belt, his team will come out on Thursday more relaxed and ready to take on the Spartans one play at a time.
First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Todd Park in Austin. Should Owatonna come out victorious, they'll then face the loser of the game between No. 2 Lakeville North and No. 3 Lakeville South later in the evening.