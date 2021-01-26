A week after defeating a fellow top-10 opponent, Waterville Elysian-Morristown added to its early-season resume by handing an unbeaten conference foe its first loss.
The WEM Buccaneers (3-1, 2-0 Gopher Conference) smothered the Medford Tigers (3-1, 2-1 Gopher), 61-26, Tuesday night in Medford.
The Tigers entered averaging 54.3 points per game and were held to their lowest total in nearly five years. The Bucs, ranked No. 5 in Class A by Minnesota Basketball News, allowed 51 points per game going in. They return most of the roster that held 10 opponents to 30 points or fewer a season ago.
“I thought we really played excellent team defense,” said WEM assistant coach Dan Lemcke. “We switched, we moved and found people. We really put some pressure on Medford. I don’t think they really got a whole bunch of clean open shots.”
Lemcke was acting head coach for Ty Kaus, who was away from the team watching the game at home due to contact tracing.
The Bucs put their stamp on the game early, racing out to an 8-0 lead. The Tigers were scoreless for the game’s first 3 minutes and 55 seconds. Their first field goal didn’t go through the net until Clara Kniefel cut the deficit to 10-4.
WEM pressed on defense most of the game. Medford’s press break was effective as far as limiting turnovers but not in turning transition opportunities into points.
The Bucs stifled the Tigers’ half-court sets and were active in the passing lanes to get fast breaks. Medford coach Mark Kubat estimated WEM had five transition baskets in the first half.
Lily Roehrick hit a long two at the buzzer to keep Meford within shouting distance at halftime, 28-15.
“We knew how tough they were. Their speed is hard to duplicate in practice,” Kubat said. “So we have to do a better job coaching to figure out we’ve just got to move faster. We were so far behind every step. They ran the ball well, shot the ball decent and they’re just well-skilled and well-coached.”
The Bucs opened the second half like the first, quickly pushing the lead north of 20.
Lemcke believes the team’s conditioning and chemistry are trending upward, allowing WEM to play the fast-paced brand of basketball it desires.
“Usually volleyball goes right into basketball. This year we didn’t have that, we had this long layoff,” Lemcke said. “I think it took a while for our legs to get under us, play a full game and keep going and going.”
Senior forwards led the way for WEM with Toryn Richards scoring 16 points and Lindsay Condon patrolling the paint on the way to 14. Senior guard Brielle Bartelt joined in double figures with 12.
A middle-schooler and a senior co-led Medford with six points. Eighth-grader Anna Herr sank a pair of threes and Jenna Berg also hit a triple and added three foul shots.
The two teams split last season’s series and split the Gopher Conference championship. The Tigers swept in 2018-19 on the way to a conference title.
They’ll meet again March 4 in Waterville with title ramifications perhaps on the line again. Tuesday was a stark contrast to the recently competitive series, but Lemcke isn’t expecting a picnic in five weeks.
“They’re a good team. I’ve watched some film on them,” Lemcke said. “I thought they move the ball well, they’ve got nice shooters, they can make some threes. They had a few good looks that didn’t fall, too."
WEM is home 7:15 p.m. Friday vs. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (2-2, 1-2 Gopher).
Medford’s 7:15 p.m. Friday tilt at Bethlehem Academy (0-3, 0-3 Gopher) can’t come soon enough for the Tigers.
“We have to bounce back Friday against BA. That’s what I told them, throw this game out,” Kubat said. “We’re not even going to talk about it tomorrow. We just need to get ready and find ways to fix the problems we saw tonight.”