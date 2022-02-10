Class 4A Boys Top 20

1. Park Center (18-1)

2. Shakopee (18-1)

3. Wayzata (15-4)

4. East Ridge (14-4)

5. Minnetonka (13-4)

6. Eastview (14-4)

7. Hopkins (14-5)

8. Osseo (13-6)

9. Owatonna (15-2)

10. Farmington (13-6)

11. Lakeville North (13-5)

12. Eden Prairie (13-7)

13. Tartan (14-3)

14. Cretin-Derham Hall (10-7)

15. Park, Cottage Grove (11-6)

16. Irondale (12-6)

17. Edina (12-8)

18. Lakeville South (12-7)

19. Coon Rapids (13-6)

20. Bloomington Jefferson (12-5)

Class 4A Girls Top 20

1. Hopkins (17-1)

2. Chaska (19-2)

3. Eden Prairie (15-4)

4. Minnetonka (17-3)

5. St. Michael-Albertville (17-4)

6. Wayzata (14-5)

7. Stillwater (17-3)

8. Maple Grove (17-4)

9. Shakopee (18-3)

10. Rogers (18-2)

11. Rosemount (15-5)

12. Elk River (12-7)

13. White Bear Lake (13-7)

14. Lakeville North (11-7)

15. Centennial (12-9)

16. Blaine (13-7)

17. Roseville (14-6)

18. East Ridge (13-7)

19. Chanhassen (12-9)

20. Eagan (13-7)

