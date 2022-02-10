CLASS 4A BASKETBALL RANKINGS Feb 10, 2022 Feb 10, 2022 Updated 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Class 4A Boys Top 201. Park Center (18-1)2. Shakopee (18-1)3. Wayzata (15-4)4. East Ridge (14-4)5. Minnetonka (13-4)6. Eastview (14-4)7. Hopkins (14-5)8. Osseo (13-6)9. Owatonna (15-2)10. Farmington (13-6)11. Lakeville North (13-5)12. Eden Prairie (13-7)13. Tartan (14-3)14. Cretin-Derham Hall (10-7)15. Park, Cottage Grove (11-6)16. Irondale (12-6)17. Edina (12-8)18. Lakeville South (12-7)19. Coon Rapids (13-6)20. Bloomington Jefferson (12-5)Class 4A Girls Top 201. Hopkins (17-1)2. Chaska (19-2)3. Eden Prairie (15-4)4. Minnetonka (17-3)5. St. Michael-Albertville (17-4)6. Wayzata (14-5)7. Stillwater (17-3)8. Maple Grove (17-4)9. Shakopee (18-3)10. Rogers (18-2)11. Rosemount (15-5)12. Elk River (12-7)13. White Bear Lake (13-7)14. Lakeville North (11-7)15. Centennial (12-9)16. Blaine (13-7)17. Roseville (14-6)18. East Ridge (13-7)19. Chanhassen (12-9)20. Eagan (13-7) Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Former Northridge youth pastor arrested, charged with criminal sexual conduct Sex offender charged with threatening to kill victim's family Dairy Queen closed during internal investigation Hiller announces summer plans to retire from OPD Paul Luther Peterson Upcoming Events Feb 10 History of Wenger Corporation Thu, Feb 10, 2022 Feb 10 Izaak Walton League meeting Thu, Feb 10, 2022 Feb 10 Heritage Quilt Guild Thu, Feb 10, 2022 Feb 11 Blithe Spirits Fri, Feb 11, 2022 Feb 12 Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club Sat, Feb 12, 2022 Submit an Event