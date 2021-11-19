Walking into the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center located on the campus of the University of Minnesota, Owatonna swim and dive brought two representatives, one for swimming and one for diving.
On the first of three days for the Class AA Girls Swim and Dive state meet, the Huskies were represented in the diving portion by freshman Mya Dutton, who was participating in her first ever state meet.
By the end of the preliminary round, Dutton didn’t make the cut to move onto the semifinals, then subsequently, the state diving finals that’ll be held Saturday.
She earned her way into a pool of 32 total divers following her fourth place effort at the Section 1AA Girls Swim and Dive meet. Dutton jumped up a handful of spots to finish the preliminary round in 28th place with a final score of 131.75.
But for her, head coach Isaiah Fuller and diving coach Kasey Anderson, the objective for Mya wasn’t 100 percent about gunning for the top of the leaderboard. The real objective was being able to experience a state meet setting so early on in her career.
“We talked about it, and our expectations for her were 'We’ll take whatever we can get,'” Fuller said and Anderson seconded. “This was all about experience for her to build on for years to come.”
She started her day off a little slow with only an 18.90 score awarded on her first dive, but from there on, she started to settle in.
Come her second dive, Dutton recorded her best dive of the night on an inward one and a half somersaults tuck, which she landed for a 33.00 score to bring her score total to 51.90 through two rounds out of five total.
She followed this up with a back one somersault one and a half twists free in the third round, which earned her a 31.05 score. In the fourth round, she attempted a reverse dive tuck and was awarded a score of 23.20.
Closing out her day, Dutton attempted a forward one and a half somersaults tuck for a score of 25.60, which brought her to her total of 131.75.
“I thought it was super fun, I enjoyed the whole thing,” Dutton said. “It was great.”
With the level of competition around her mixed with the atmosphere of a grand aquatic center filled with divers, coaches, family, friends and Minnesota State High School League officials, a first state meet this young into a career can always be a little overwhelming, which is something Fuller has mentioned before.
Dutton still has three more seasons left and getting the first one under her belt will pave the way for the rest of her career. Her fellow teammate competing in the swim preliminaries, junior Logan Norrid, had to get the start of her multiple state meet runs somewhere and the situation is the exact same for Dutton.
Fuller has high hopes for Dutton and her bright future with the Huskies, which just might feature more appearances at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
“I certainly hope so, she’s got the work ethic for it, she’s got the drive, she’s very coachable, so I get to come up here watch her for the next three years through her senior year,” Fuller said.
Getting to experience the process of attending a state meet and getting the feel of the type of competition it brings from around the state was huge for a young diver like Dutton, but having a teammate like Norrid there for support and guidance, especially one that’s used to the environment, also played a big role in Dutton’s first test run at state.
Between her five dives, Dutton had Norrid on the side of the pool and visited with her while the other 31 divers attempted their next dive and in that waiting time, the two would joke around together and keep the spirits at an all-time high and keep any stress and nerves at a low, which was something Dutton credited as helpful in her performances.
One of the most important things to Dutton is to keep her passion for the sport going and to just take in everything that’s on. Since her season has come to an official end, there’s little doubt about what she needs to do going forward.
“Just keep having fun with the sport and just enjoy what I’m doing,” Dutton said. “Maybe I’ll get back here, who knows?”