Grace Randall held it together for as long as she possibly could.
But like everyone else, she, too, had a breaking point. For the Owatonna senior lacrosse player, this moment came on Thursday, April 30 when the Minnesota High School League made official what many had already grown to suspect: The 2020 spring athletic season was off.
No practices. No games. And no more hope.
The bombshell announcement came as little surprise, but was staggering nonetheless. It extinguished any reserve of optimism that Randall and her peers had been siphoning to keep their spirits up and put to rest the increasingly improbable notion of squeezing any semblance of a season into window that was already tight to begin with, especially after things had been pushed back from the original date of April 15 to May 3.
“My breaking point was the very day they made the announcement,” Randall said. “Because I had done a great job holding it together. I talked to my mom that day and just broke down. It’s unbelievable that this is happening. That’s what was going through my head.”
As an elected captain of the 2020 team, Randall felt obligated to keep things together for as long as she did because she knew her teammates, especially those new to the varsity program, would be looking up to her and she wanted to set a solid example.
Additionally, newly-appointed head coach Dani Licht had established an optimistic tone from the moment she accepted the job in the off-season and sustained this attitude throughout the entire process that left teams from across Minnesota in a state of frustrating limbo for more than a month. Randall took it upon herself to nurture this sense of positivity from a player’s perspective, even as it became increasingly clear that the best-case scenario probably wasn’t going to play out.
“I felt like I needed to be a leader,” Randall said. “I needed to step up.”
The team had been conducting “virtual practices” multiple times a week for almost the entire month of April and one of the main reasons for the strong participation in these sessions — which were conducted via the Zoom video conference system — was due to the leadership displayed by Randall and the rest of the core group of seniors.
“Right away I started hearing about how college sports were being cancelled and one day I was like ‘there is no way I will get a senior season,’” admitted Randall. “But I wanted to hold it together for the slim chance that we would play. Until (April 30) I would always tell the team it’s not fully cancelled yet and I would push the Zoom practices because I really felt those were important.”
The fact that Randall stepped up as an outspoken leader of the 2020 team through such an extraordinary situation and elected one of the team’s captains is especially impressive considering the first time she every picked up a lacrosse stick was in eighth grade after she said softball “probably wasn’t my calling.”
“I finally convinced my parents to let me join the team,” she added. “I fell in love with it right away. It was actually a lot easier to pick up, at least for me, because of the hand-eye coordination and that carried over from softball.”
During her two-year career with the Huskies, Randall was a part of back-to-back teams that shared the Big Nine Conference championship and helped Owatonna finish a combined 16-9 overall in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
Her fondest memories, though, are less about the championships and solid win-loss record and instead center around the quick bonds she formed with her teammates and the entire coaching staff.
It’s rock-solid foundation and close-knit atmosphere within the program from top to bottom that she credits for the team’s on-field success.
“All my teammates and friends, we have had great experiences,” she said. “We had a great bond with the coaches that it felt almost like a friendship and this allowed for some great memories. Simply being able to joke with the staff and sort of pick on on each other and made everything so much more enjoyable because we had a tight-knit atmosphere. And I think that having a family bond can make or break a team and we trusted each other.”
Moving forward, Randall, who was also a member of the Owatonna cross country in the fall, plans on attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and majoring in Post Secondary Education.