Owatonna High School hosted a National Signing Day 2022 event Wednesday afternoon to recognize all of the Huskies that will be moving onto the collegiate ranks.
Owatonna had 16 different student-athletes across nine different sports sign letters of intent to advance their athletic and academic careers and did so alongside family with friends, teammates and coaches supporting them from the crowd.
“It’s one of my favorite days of the year just to see the smiling faces,” said Owatonna activities director Marc Achterkirch said. “For a lot of these seniors, there’s a lot of stress trying to decide, ‘Where am I going to go to school? Am I going to compete at the next level?’ They’ve put in a lot of years of hard work and it’s been a dream.”
The Huskies have two athletes that will be competing at the Division I level, three athletes competing at the Division II level, 10 athletes competing at the Division III level and one competing at the junior college level.
National Letters of Intent (NLI) are used as binding contacts between an athlete and a school at the Division I and Division II levels, but are also used at other levels to signify the athletes commitment to the school of their choice.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s junior college, NAIA, NCAA, for me, any student-athlete that’s choosing to go to the next level is pretty special,” Achterkirch said.
The Huskies that signed, their sport, schools and future majors includes:
Taylor Schlauderaff signed to play soccer at Gustavus Adolphus College at the NCAA Division III level and plans on majoring in psychology.
Rian Grunwald signed to wrestle for the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point women's wrestling team at the NCAA Division III level and plans on majoring in sociology.
Grant Achterkirch signed to play football for the University of St. Thomas at the NCAA Division I level and plans on majoring in criminal justice.
Landen Johnson signed to wrestle for North Dakota State University at the NCAA Division I level and is currently undecided on a major.
Kanin Hable signed to wrestle for Simpson College at the NCAA Division III level and plans on majoring in the medical field.
Caleb Vereide signed to play baseball at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul at the NCAA Division III level and plans on majoring in accounting.
Preston Meier signed to play lacrosse at Concordia University-Wisconsin at the NCAA Division III level and plans on majoring in marketing.
Brayden William signed to play basketball at Bemidji State University at the NCAA Division II level and is currently undecided on a major.
Lexi Mendenhall signed to play basketball at North Iowa Area Community College as a part of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and is currently undecided on a major.
Olivia Herzog signed to play hockey at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire at the NCAA Division III level and plans on majoring in business.
Mason and Max Zirngible both signed for track and field with the University of Dubuque at the NCAA Division III level. Max is planning on majoring in human health science and Mason is currently undecided on a major.
Dylan Maas signed to play football for the University of Wisconsin-River Falls at the NCAA Division III level and is currently undecided on a major.
Zoe Anderson signed to play Lacrosse at Baldwin Wallace University at the NCAA Division III level and plans on majoring in chemical engineering.
Parris Hovden signed to play softball with Minnesota State University-Moorhead at the NCAA Division II level and plans on majoring in social work.
Kya Dixon signed for track and field with Concordia University-St. Paul at the NCAA Division II level and plans on majoring in sports management.