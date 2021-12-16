Game: Owatonna Huskies (0-4) vs Fergus Falls Otters (5-1), 2 p.m., Saturday, Steele County Four Seasons Centre.
Recent results: The Huskies are coming off a 2-0 shutout loss on the road against Mankato East/Loyola with a chance at redemption Thursday night at Albert Lea. The Otters lost their first game of the season 5-4 in overtime against Brainerd and goes on the road Friday night to Rochester Century.
Last matchup: According to the records, Owatonna and Fergus Falls haven’t faced each other at least since the 2009-10 boys hockey season.
1. A statement victory to turn the season around. One of the things the Huskies haven’t shied away from is the fact that they’re using the opening games of their 2021-22 boys hockey season as learning experiences. With a new coach, new systems and major turnover from the goal-scoring department, some speed bumps early on were to be expected. They were able to open up their season by playing the Class AA No. 18 Minnetonka, which ended with a 6-0 loss. Owatonna then went on the road to Farmington in a 7-4 loss and fell short of their first win of the season in a 3-2 overtime loss to Faribault.
But with a couple of weeks now under their belt, it's time for the Huskies to flip the switch and start a run that can help them rise to the expectations they set for themselves. A win over Fergus Falls would be big for the Huskies regardless of how Thursday night’s matchup between them and Albert Lea goes. If the Huskies pick up their first win there, following it up with a win over Class A’s No. 8 ranked team would be a major momentum generator as they prepare for the thick of their schedule. It used its last game against a ranked opponent to learn, now it’s time for Owatonna to use its next game against a ranked opponent as a measuring marker of how far it has come.
2. Hot offense versus experienced blue line. While they’re still trying to settle on offense, the one area of the roster that has no lack of experience is with the Huskies defensemen and goaltenders. Of the top six defensemen, five are seniors with one sophomore and in between the pipes, they can turn to one of two seniors. Owatonna is going to need to rely on their experience defensively if they want to hold off Fergus Falls, which has been red-hot in the offensive zone through six games.
The Otters are averaging 6.2 goals through their six games so far. On top of that, Fergus Falls currently have seven skaters averaging one point or more a game, including junior forward Isaac Johnson at 2.83 points per game (6 goals, 11 assists, 17 points) and senior forward Michael DeBrito at 2.5 points per game (10 goals, 5 assists, 15 points). If Owatonna has any hopes of pulling out a win over the Otters, it’ll be crucial to slow down the pure offensive firepower they have to offer.
3. Get the pucks in deep and get the pucks in the net. Slowing Fergus Falls defensively will be a major plus, but as Brainerd showed, the only real way to defeat the Otters is by sticking with them goal for goal. They’ve scored at least four goals in every game they’ve played in so far and have allowed two or less goals in all but one game. The one game they’ve allowed more than two goals? Their 5-4 overtime loss to Brainerd.
The Huskies are still battling some question marks on the offensive end and they’ve only scored four goals or more in one of their four games, which was the 7-4 loss to Farmington. Besides that, they’ve scored two against Faribault and were shutout by Mankato East/Loyola and Minnetonka. Senior forward Tanner Stendel will be one of the guys Owatonna looks to for offensive production. Through four games, Stendel leads the Huskies with three goals and three points. Caleb Vereide, Ryan Gregory and Joseph Webster are the only other three to have lit the lamp for them so far.