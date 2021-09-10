The NRHEG volleyball team pushed Class AA No. 6 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Thursday night, but ultimately lost by scores of 25-16, 25-20, 30-28.
Erin Jacobson flashed a variety of skills with five digs, two kills, an ace block and a serve to lead the Panthers. Sophie Stork also combined five kills with four digs, Hallie Schultz mixed four digs with three kills and a block, and Bree Ihrke notched five kills and a block.
"Overall I am impressed with our girls' fight tonight," NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. "We battled, unfortunately our errors were too big for us to overcome. We struggled to find the court at times with our hitting, add that with some missed serves it is hard to come back from."
NRHEG next plays Saturday at the St. Peter Invite, with scheduled matches against Glencoe-Silver Lake, St. Peter and Blue Earth Area.