The Owatonna boys lacrosse team's season came to an end last Friday evening in Lakeville as the No. 4 Huskies fell to the No. 1 Panthers, 20-6.
"It was unfortunate the way things rolled out. Momentum just wasn't on our side. Unfortunately, we came out on the end of a lopsided loss. But, overall, I'm so super proud of this team," Owatonna coach Scott Seykora said after the game.
The Huskies opened up the scoring early in the first quarter with a goal by Preston Meier. Zack Kirsh regained the lead for Owatonna with a goal of his own after North quickly tied the game at 1-1. However, from that point on, it was all Panthers.
North outscored Owatonna 13-1 over the remainder of the first half to take a 14-3 into halftime. Not much changed during the second half as running time commenced and the Panthers outscored the Huskies, 6-3.
North controlled the game by winning the vast majority of face-offs and forced Owatonna to commit an uncharacteristic amount of errors in both the passing and groundball game. In the end, their nonstop offensive blitzkrieg combined with their punishing defense was too much for the Huskies to overcome.
Owatonna concluded their season with a 12-3 record overall. They finished with 327 total points and 197 goals with three athletes — Meier (60 points, 33 goals), Caleb Belting (67, 40) and Kirsch (72, 53) — all scoring at least 60 points and 30 goals. Despite their loss on Friday, Seykora believes that the 2021 iteration of the Owatonna Huskies was one of the best boys lacrosse teams in school history.
"One of the best teams Owatonna has ever had," Seykora said. "We set a lot of records this year and it's going to be sad to see these seniors go because they put a lot of time into [the season], especially with all of them missing their junior year. For them to come out and have the season that we had, I'm pretty proud of the team."