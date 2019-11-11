ROCHESTER — Logan Norrid highlighted what was a banner day for the Owatonna girls swimming and diving team at the Section 1-AA meet in Rochester on Saturday.
Norrid, an OHS freshman, kept her season alive by defending her section title in the 100-yard butterfly, breaking her own school record with a 0:57.68. She surpassed second place Ava McNamara by almost a full second and will be one of the favorites to reach the podium at the MSHSL Class AA competition in Minneapolis.
Norrid will also be a part of the 200-yard IM field at the state competition after finishing in second place with a school-record 2:10.00. Farmington sophomore Maddie Grimm won the race with a 2:08.65.
The Class AA state preliminaries begin on Friday at 6 p.m. at the University of Minnesota.
No other Owatonna competitor qualified for state, but several posted season-best times as Owatonna head coach Isaiah Fuller said it was a day where it felt like “everything went our way.”
“It was really fun to watch these girls post the fast swims like they did,” he added. “For our seniors, it was a great way to see them finish off their high school careers.”
The following individuals clocked lifetime bests: Ellie Youngquist (200 and 400-yard freestyle relays, 50 freestyle), Emily Larson (medley relay, 400 freestyle relay), Leah Seykora (100 breaststroke), Abbigail Schroeder (200 freestyle) and Kassandra Betterman (50 freestyle).
In the 200-yard medley relay, the combination of Larson, Seykora, Vanessa Gonzalez and Laken Meier registered a season-best 2:02.38. In the 200 freestyle relay, Ellie Youngquist, Nora Thompson, Claire Heyne and Meier swam a “great race” according to Fuller and ended in ninth place with a 1:50.25.
The final relay group of Norrid, Ellie Youngquist, Larson and Anna Youngquist came in ninth place and posted a season-best time of 3:54.83.
Diver Margaret Jacott survived both cuts in diving and finished in 15th place overall.