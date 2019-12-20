It was the quintessential tale of two halves for the Owatonna girls basketball team on Thursday night.
The start was solid, but the finish was rough.
Taking the court against fellow Section 1-AAAA competitor, Lakeville South, in the final outing of a three-game home-stand, the Huskies played consistent high-level defense throughout, but struggled to make a shot in the game’s final 18 minutes in 47-36 setback at the OHS gymnasium.
“We played a really good first half,” Owatonna coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa said of her team that trailed just one point at halftime. “We played great defense and flowed better on offense. Second half we didn’t communicate as well on drives and they were a very physical team. I am proud of how hard the girls played; we need to put together two halves and keep trusting the process.”
Owatonna held Lakeville South to five points below its season average and trailed just 25-24 at the break, thanks in large part to Holly Buyaert — who finished with a season-high 14 points.
“She had a great game offensively, hitting some key shots and keeping the momentum going,” Hugstad-Vaa said Buyaert.
After the break, Owatonna stayed within striking for the entire duration, but simply couldn’t string together enough offense to get over the hump, mustering just 12 points in the span while shooting below 35%.
Overall, the Huskies shot well from deep — draining 5 of 12 shots from beyond the arc — but where 0-for-6 from mid-range and earned just four free throw attempts the entire game.
The Cougars shot 45% from the field overall, out-rebounded OHS 8-1 on the offensive glass and won the turnover battle 21-10. South, though, was unable to pull away thanks in large part to a 5 for 16 effort from the free throw line.
Sarah Kingland scored 10 points and pulled down three rebounds for the Huskies.
BIG PICTURE
The loss extends Owatonna’s losing streak to three games and drops them to 2-5 overall and 1-2 against sectional opponents.
The season is still young, but neither the Huskies or the Cougars were expected to compete for a top three seed in the Section 1-AAAA tournament.
South came into the contest riding a 7-game losing streak and sporting a QRF of 56 while Owatonna was listed at No. 43.
UP NEXT
Owatonna: The Huskies wrapped up the pre-holiday schedule with a Big Nine Conference game at Rochester Mayo on Friday and will be in action next at the Rochester Rotary Tournament. The Huskies will open the competition on Dec. 27 against University North Carolina-bound Alyssa Ustby and Rochester Lourdes at 4 p.m. at the Civic Center.
Lakeville South: The Cougars will also take part in the Rotary Tournament and open against Mayo at 8 p.m. on Dec. 27.
Lakeville South 47, Owatonna 36
Owatonna scoring: Ari Shornock 2, Lexi Mendenhall 5, Morgan Miller 3, Holly Buyaert 14, Aara Anderson 2, Sarah Kingland 10. Halftime: 25-24, Lakeville South.