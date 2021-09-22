The Owatonna boys soccer team returned home Tuesday and hosted the Rochester Mayo Spartans in a Big 9 Conference matchup. The Huskies lost 5-2 to the Spartans, dropping to 6-4 overall and 2-3 in Big 9 play.
Owatonna had a hard time containing Mayo’s attack throughout the first half, which paved the way to the Huskies' defeat.
The Spartans scored the first goal of the game at the eight-minute mark to take the 1-0 lead and would add on to their lead 10 minutes later with a second goal.
The Huskies were able to put a hold on Mayo’s momentum for a brief moment in the 27th, as junior striker Benjamin Bangs scored the Huskies first goal, which was assisted by junior defender Braden Leonard.
Only two minutes later, Mayo struck again, regaining the momentum and increasing their lead to 3-1. The Spartans made a late push with time winding down in the first half. With roughly seven seconds left in the first half, Mayo scored again for a 4-1 lead heading into halftime.
The second half saw better play out of the Huskies.
“The second half, we played much better,” Owatonna head coach Robert Waypa said. “Pretty much just challenged the guys: ‘How are we going to respond to that first half we didn’t play well?’”
The Huskies were up for the challenge as they were able to strike first in the second half.
Junior midfielder Ty Svenby, assisted by sophomore midfielder Garrett Karsten, scored for Owatonna, cutting Mayo’s lead down to 4-2.
Owatonna went on to score a third goal, but the goal was called off after it was determined that the Huskies were offside prior to the goal.
Determined to get the goal back and make a second half comeback, the Huskies played as the aggressor on the offensive end, which came back to hurt them towards the end.
The Spartans went on a counterattack with 10 minutes remaining in the game and were about to score their fifth goal of the game, reclaiming their three-goal lead.
The Huskies were unable to answer Mayo’s late goal.
“If we played like we played in the second half for the entire game against Mayo, it’s a team we should get a better result against,” Waypa said. “It comes down to working our game and changing a couple things here and there.”