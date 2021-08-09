The Steele County Blades will be one of a number of teams — including the Minnesota Wild, Minnesota State University, Mankato men's and women's teams and various high school squads — participating in the Hockey Day Minnesota 2022 Games, the team announced via Twitter on Monday morning.
"We are just really excited to get going with this," Blades head coach Nick Adamek told Mankato's KEYC, in part.
The Blades will face off against the Minnesota Mullets on Sunday, January 23, in what will be their 32nd game of the season. The contest will take place at outdoors at Blakeslee Stadium on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato.
The Blades are a junior hockey team that competes in the U.S. Premier Hockey League — or USPHL, for short — alongside teams from across the nation, though most of their games are played against teams from Minnesota and Wisconsin. Their roster is primarily comprised of athletes in their late-teens and early-20s.
Owatonna's Casey Johnson, Zach Kubicek, Wyatt Oldefendt and Dom Valento as well as Faribault's Noah Murphy, Jordan Nawrocki, Zach Siegert, Zack Slinger and Leighton Weasler were members of the 2021 Steele County Blades roster. The 2022 roster is still being constructed as of this writing.