The Blooming Prairie and NRHEG boys and girls cross country teams traveled to the Hayfield Invite on Thursday afternoon.
For Blooming Prairie, the boys finished 11th out of 12 teams and the girls slotted into eighth out of eight teams with enough runners for a team score. For NRHEG, the boys finished ninth and the girls didn't register a team score.
The BP boys were led by Hosea Baker in 14th with a time of 18 minutes, 42.2 seconds. Jesse Cardenas (48th), Stephen Fennsl (60th), Jaxon Harberts (65th) and Tyler Forystek (66th) rounded out the scoring spots for the Awesome Blossoms.
The NRHEG boys were led by Jacob Karl in 27th with a time of 19:16.2, just ahead of teammate Conner Nelson in 31st. Gavin Sletten (45th), Samuel Christensen (56th) and Eric Arvis (63rd) occupied the final three scoring positions for the Panthers.
Quinn Vanmaldeghem motored to eighth place individually for the NRHEG girls in a time of 21:56.5, while Tori Vaale finished 21st, Holly Bartness slotted into 43rd and Annabelle Petsinger crossed in 49th.
For the Blooming Prairie girls, Emily Miller paced the pack in 36th with a time of 24:39.3, one spot and 10 seconds ahead of teammate Chloe McCarthy. Emily Anderson finished 42nd, Asha Lighthizer 48th and Abby Smith 60th.
Blooming Prairie and NRHEG next run Tuesday, Sept. 14 in the Blooming Prairie Invite.