Senior forward Ashton Hoffman was battling off a Northfield defender as they fought for the puck entering the Raiders’ defensive zone. Hoffman, who just notched his second goal of the season, took a shot from behind and fell into the boards.
With no call made on the ice, fellow senior forward Caleb Vereide decided to come to his teammate's defense and laid a hit on the Northfield defender that was still near the boards. Seconds later, Vereide was sitting in the penalty box after being assessed a five-minute major penalty for boarding.
While it says one thing about coming to the defense of a teammate, the dangerous hit turned into a costly penalty that put the Huskies on a 5-on-4 penalty kill into a 5-on-3 advantage for the visiting Raiders, who went on to win 6-2 Thursday night in Owatonna.
“I really appreciated Caleb for stepping up for me,” Hoffman said. “Maybe it wasn’t the smartest decision at the time where we were sitting at in the game, but it always feels good to know your teammate's got your back in those situations.”
The Huskies had a couple of glimpses in their eventual loss where they looked ready to start taking the game over despite some costly mistakes and bad penalties.
Things certainly got off on the wrong foot for Owatonna when Northfield’s Brayden Olsen took the puck and flew past a wall of Huskies before getting in close and placing the puck in the back of the net just over two minutes into the game.
Hoffman responded eight minutes later to tie the game. After a battle along the wall, he was able to skate away with the puck and found an opening by the face-off circle and placed a shot above Northfield’s goaltender to tie things up.
“I’ve been struggling to score goals this season, but I saw an opening and I took it,” Hoffman said. “It just felt really good. It’s always a good thing to score goals, it makes you feel good and feel like you’re helping your team out.”
The following minutes is where the chippiness between the two teams boiled over. Sophomore forward Owen Beyer got called for tripping. Not long afterwards, Hoffman saw his potential shorthanded chance turn into a couple of bad hits and Owatonna being down two men on the ice.
The 5-on-3 ended up resulting in two power-play goals for the Raiders, who scored with 12 seconds remaining in the first period and pulled Beyer out of the box. They scored again just under a minute and a half into the second period with Vereide still stuck in the box.
Once he was able to leave and the Huskies were able to play at even strength, things looked to take a positive turn.
Beyer came away with the puck near Northfield's net and managed to sneak it in to cut the Raiders lead down to 3-2 three minutes into the period for his third goal of the season.
It took Northfield 16 seconds to restore its two-goal lead.
“Nowhere near where we should be, we played Hastings to a tough game and gave up a couple of undisciplined goals and the same thing happens here,” Owatonna coach David Fromm said. “Bad penalties, undisciplined work, a tough game overall.”
From there, the Huskies struggled to get back into the game. Senior forward Casey Pederson had a near breakaway chance late in the second period, which ended with him getting pulled down onto the ice and into the goalposts.
But even on the ensuing power play, Owtonna couldn’t find the goal to cut the lead. It finished 0-for-3 on power play opportunities, whereas the Raiders scored on 3 of 5 power play opportunities.
Senior defenseman Jack Sande got dinged with a two-minute minor for roughing one minute into the third period that resulted in Northfield’s Kamden Kaiser’s second power-play goal of the night. Spencer Klotz sealed it with his second goal just minutes later.
“There was stupid physicality, we didn’t hit when we were suppose to,” Fromm said. “First goal they got, they skated through our whole team and past our [defense] and put it into the net. There’s logical physicality and we don’t play logical physicality in games like this.”
Senior goaltender Preston Meier started in net and recorded 24 saves on the 30 shots he faced.
Sitting at 2-12-1, Owatonna heads on the road Monday and face a 12-1-1 Academy of Holy Angels team that’s receiving votes in the Class AA poll.