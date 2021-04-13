The Medford Tigers softball team dropped their season opener, 5-4, Monday evening to a solid Hayfield squad in a game that was as defined by quality pitching as it was by cold temperatures.
A strong westerly wind blew in from left field and gusted for the majority of the game, making the low 50-degree temperature feel much closer to freezing. The frigid temps limited the overall effectiveness at the plate for both teams, but, then again, so did the hot pitching.
Medford freshman Mackenzie Velishek threw a complete game in the loss, striking out 10 Hayfield batters while allowing only five hits, all of them singles. Hayfield's pitching staff was also highly-effective, striking out 12. The two teams entered the sixth inning locked in a 3-3 stalemate when the Vikings knocked in two runs in the top of the frame. The Tigers responded with one of their own in the bottom of the sixth, but were ultimately unable to get more runners to cross the plate.
"I thought it was pretty good. The weather is the biggest factor in this, but they battled through it," Medford coach Sean Witter said of his team's performance after the game. "[We] needed a few more hits, but that was it. They played pretty good defense."
In addition to her success on the rubber, Velishek went 1-for-1 at the plate with a double and two walks. Junior Julia Niles went 2-for-3 and drove in 2 RBI with a triple. Sierra Lustig, Grace Keller, Lydia Krenske and Josie Witter also picked up hits on the night.
While Witter was overall pleased with how the Tigers performed under adverse circumstances, he acknowledge's that his team has some growing yet to do.
"[We need to] play more as a unit. Most of these girls haven't played together. A few of them have, but the rest of them are all young," Witter said of where his team needs to improve the most come season's end. "So, just playing as a team is the biggest thing and learning how to play with each other on the field is probably the toughest thing."
The Tigers return to action on Thursday, April 15 in a matchup with the Maple River Eagles. First pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m. in Maple River.