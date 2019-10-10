By the Associated Press

CLASS AAAAA (1st place votes)

1. Owatonna (4)

2. St. Thomas Academy

3. Elk River (1)

4. Robbinsdale Armstrong (1)

5. Bemidji

6. Tartan

7. Alexandria

8. Chaska

9. Rogers

10. Mankato West

Others receiving votes: Minneapolis Southwest 3, Coon Rapids 2, Rochester Mayo 1

CLASS A (1st place votes)

1. BOLD (3)

2. Blooming Prairie (1)

3. Minneota

4. Springfield

5. Ada-Borup

6. United South Central

7. Mahnomen-Waubun

8. Underwood

9. Mayer Lutheran

T9. Braham

Others receiving votes: Upsala-Swanville 3, Browerville 1, Martin County West 1, Randolph 1

