By the Associated Press
CLASS AAAAA (1st place votes)
1. Owatonna (4)
2. St. Thomas Academy
3. Elk River (1)
4. Robbinsdale Armstrong (1)
5. Bemidji
6. Tartan
7. Alexandria
8. Chaska
9. Rogers
10. Mankato West
Others receiving votes: Minneapolis Southwest 3, Coon Rapids 2, Rochester Mayo 1
CLASS A (1st place votes)
1. BOLD (3)
2. Blooming Prairie (1)
3. Minneota
4. Springfield
5. Ada-Borup
6. United South Central
7. Mahnomen-Waubun
8. Underwood
9. Mayer Lutheran
T9. Braham
Others receiving votes: Upsala-Swanville 3, Browerville 1, Martin County West 1, Randolph 1