RALLYING FOR BASEBALL: On the 'cusp' of losing entire summer, baseball returned to Owatonna, Big Nine communities

It was the middle of May and things were looking bleak.
The healing process had only just begun following the painful loss of the entire high school spring season and the concept of taking the field in any capacity appeared to be a long shot, at best.
The VFW and Legion baseball organizations had both canceled their national tournaments and were leaving any official competition up to each state. Ultimately, Minnesota’s branches were simply unable to accept the significant liability of the situation at the time and gave the red light.
The Owatonna Bullpen Club was running out of options, and it was at this point during an emotional Zoom meeting between members of the board that a final decision on how to proceed with the next couple months would be given one more day. There were just too many variables at play. The health and well-being of their players was at stake and a little extra time wasn’t going to hurt anything, but this was it — they were down to their last at-bats in the bottom of the ninth inning.
It was either rally, or suffer another heartbreaking loss.
“I really think we were on the cusp of calling it,” said Owatonna High School baseball coach Tate Cummins. “At that point, honestly, I broke down and said let’s just give it one more day. That was the most emotional moment, because we didn’t know what was going to happen.”
Within 24 hours of the fateful meeting, things began to fall in place in a series of events that was both refreshing, and even a little serendipitous. First, restrictions were eased on public congregations and Cummins immediately used the opportunity to plan a number of organized training sessions to take place where high school-age players could receive hands-on instruction from the OHS coaching staff and former players at Dartts Park.
“Thankfully we waited that extra day,” Cummins said. “Things fell into place beautifully. It was like in baseball when there’s that nice one-hopper to the shortstop. We definitely got a fortunate bounce. I have to give lots of credit to the board. They stuck through it. It would have been easy to just mail it in, but we are in a position to provide an opportunity for the kids to play some ball and I am very thankful we were able to make this happen.”
Everyone involved truly relished the opportunity to gather on the diamond for these weekly training sessions in June and were just happy to have the opportunity to take part in some of the smallest baseball rituals like lining up to play long-toss or falling into the choreographed rhythm infield-outfield practice. The snap of the glove never sounded so pleasant and the sensation of connecting with a pitch and watching it absorb into the enclosed netting of the batting cage was never more satisfying.
“For the kids entering eighth through 12th grade, we basically charged a small participation fee and broke them into small groups,” Cummins said. “We had six different pods (coordinated) between myself and the core coaches and we met with them twice a week for three weeks.”
After almost a month of practicing with no games, though, Cummins would sense something in his players. The fundamental skills had been sharpened — or in this case, re-sharpened — and he could tell the innate competitive spirit within each one was thirsty for something more.
“The kids were ready,” he said.
Spearheading the effort with Rochester Mayo baseball coach Tom Senne, the two reached out to each of the Big Nine Conference baseball coaches and framed a proposal that included a truncated schedule of games starting after the Fourth of July and wrapping up with a single-elimination tournament in early-August.
“Honestly, we didn’t exactly know how everything was going to work,” Cummins said. “But we wanted to take a shot. You have to remember in June some communities were still waiting for city approval and we didn’t know if we could have more than 25 people gather in a single place. There was a lot of difficult things to manage.”
Eventually, each of the communities within the Big Nine jumped on board and games started on Tuesday, July 7. In Owatonna, players ages 15 to 18 were broken into three teams based on age. Generally, those entering their senior year of high school or had graduated in May were placed on the U18 club while incoming sophomores and juniors competed for the U17 Silver or U17 Blue squads.
The postseason tournament — which was named after one of Minnesota’s premier amateur baseball leagues from the 1940 through the 1960s called the Southern Minny League — has since wrapped up and Owatonna sponsored one team apiece in the U17 and U18 brackets.
The U18 team came back to beat the Mankato Royals in the quarterfinals before losing its third game of the season to Rochester Mayo on Aug. 5 by a 6-1 margin, finishing the summer with a 9-4 record. The Spartans went on to defeat Austin, 6-5, in the championship game.
The unified U17 club beat Red Wing, 12-4, in its opening-round game but suffered a season-ending loss loss to Mankato West a few days later on Aug. 3. Rochester Lourdes defeated Faribault 2-1 in the title game last week.
“That’s a wrap for our 17’s & 18’s. Started w/ pods of 10 in June and ended with games in July & Aug. Enjoyed it from start to finish boys — thank you!” Cummins posted on Owatonna baseball’s Twitter page on Aug. 5
High school players weren’t the only ones who had the opportunity to take the field this summer as more than a dozen teams were sponsored for grades 2-7 alone in the city of Owatonna.
The Bullpen Club registered every kid and facilitated all practices from the youngest to the oldest levels while current and former OHS student-athletes chipped in as umpires. Even more stepped up and volunteered to coach the youth teams, which was one of the few unique silver-linings to emerge from the entire COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have always wanted high school kids to coach and we were lucky that they had the time to be in a position to help our youth this summer,” Cummins said. “That worked out really, really well. It was great.”
Zero cases of COVID-19 were reported within the entire Owatonna baseball program throughout the summer.