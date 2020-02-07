Diver Colten Kamholz finished in second place to highlight the Owatonna swimming and diving team at the annual Big Nine Conference competition on Tuesday and Thursday.
Competing in Northfield in the first of the two-day event, Kamholz earned a lifetime high score of 329.35 and finished less than 10 points shy of champion Riley Norton of Austin. Teammate Jacob Fast also put on a strong performance on the big stage, ending in fifth place with a 292.05. Will Ruch also competed for the Huskies and posted a lifetime best of 179.95.
In the pool, Logan Steckelberg notched a top 10 finish in the 100-yard backstroke with the eighth-best time of 59.65.
Owatonna is back in action for the Section 1-AA competition starting with the preliminary round on Tuesday, Feb. 18.