Under the direction of Josh Williams, the Owatonna boys basketball program has become no stranger to success. But in a year of complete and unmatched dominance by the Huskies, the Big 9 Conference turned to Williams as the 2021-22 Big 9 Coach of the Year.
When the Huskies came into the year, Williams and company placed the expectation bar high for good reason.
They had just come off a season where they defeated top-seeded Lakeville South for the Section 1-4A championship, made an appearance in the Class 4A state tournament and returned four starters that were essential pieces to their success.
In his arsenal was a returning All-Conference forward in Evan Dushek, a returning All-Conference Honorable Mention in Tyrel Creger, a pure sharpshooter entering in his junior season in Blake Burmeister and his own son, returning All-Conference selection and 2021-22 Mr. Basketball watch list selection Brayden Williams.
A large part of the success that Josh Williams and the Huskies have seen has been thanks to the amount of talent and experience in not only a loaded roster, but also in a deep coaching staff with his assistant coaches Brad Schuster, Pat Webb, Greg Sullivan, Greg Kruschke, James Dahlgren and Daniel Dut.
“It’s a lot of work to get to this point, no question,” Josh Williams said. “Give credit to these guys and I’ve said it a lot of times, you’re as good as you surround yourself with coaches and it’s as good as you surround yourself with players. We’ve got great players, you’re not going to win a conference title without great players and a great staff.”
Once the opening tip off to officially start the season against Rochester Century was underway, Williams and the Huskies went to work to pick up a 68-59 victory, which would be their first of 24 total wins in the regular season.
While it took a brief moment for the offense to get flowing, they were able to fall back on their signature defense to force stops and turnovers and convert them into offense on the opposite end.
Owatonna’s start in conference play began with a 5-0 record after defeating Rochester Century, Austin, Northfield, Winona and Rochester Mayo. Then the Huskies faced their second and final regular=season loss in overtime against Class 4A No. 11 Park of Cottage Grove.
From the moment it stepped off the court, Owatonna’s reign of dominance began and it started with not only one of the biggest showcases of offense in Williams’ 18 prior seasons at the helm of the program, but one of the biggest explosions of offense in school history when the Huskies defeated Faribault 101-46.
It quickly translated to an 18-game win streak to close out the regular season with 17 of the wins coming against Big 9 opponents for a perfect 22-0 conference record for season sweeps against every other school in the conference.
By the time Mankato West rolled back into town Feb. 24, the Huskies had already clinched the conference championship, but put the exclamation mark on the season with an 81-53 win over the Scarlets.
“We got four All-Conference players that all kind of bring different strengths to the table,” Williams said. “From a Ty [Creger] to a Blake [Burmeister] to a Brayden [Williams] to an Evan [Dushek]. But when you bring in guys like Nick [Williams] and Connor [Ginskey], who are willing to buy into guarding the kid offered by Wisconsin and starring in that role or Avery [Hartman] coming in when Evan’s in foul trouble and getting his opportunity to get big bucket at a crucial time to a Collin Vick with the energy he brings to the team.”
For the third time in Williams’ tenure coaching Owatonna, the Huskies can say they’re conference champions. But this is the first time that they can say it while being the only ones to hang the conference championship banner.
Williams and the Huskies won a share of the Big 9 title with Mankato East during the 2006-07 season in his fourth year coaching Owatonna and won another share of the title with Winona during the 2010-11 season.
The 2021-22 season marks the first time since the 1989-90 that Owatonna has claimed sole possession of the conference title.
Despite the massive regular season success, despite playing in Thursday’s Section 1-4A Championship and having a shot to potentially return to the state tournament, one of the things that makes this season even more special is seeing Brayden become one of the leaders on the court to make it all happen before he goes on to play collegiate basketball for Bemidji State.
“It’s pretty special, in his senior year, to be in this position right now to have a conference championship, to be competing for a state tournament berth,” Williams said. “It’s something Brayden, his classmates, we’ve been working towards since they were little guys and putting in the work to get here and see the fruits of your labor come to the opportunity that lies in front of us is really cool. Credit to the guys and coaches we got.”
As it stands, Williams and the No. 2 seeded Huskies are set to face the No. 1 seeded Farmington Tigers for the Section 1-4A championship at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center. But their eyes have been fixated on a state championship before they even took to the court in December.