After a tight back-and-forth opening set, the Owatonna volleyball team quickly dispatched Albert Lea on Friday night in Albert Lea for a season-opening sweep.
Sophomore Mehsa Krause and junior Ava Eithreim both tied for a team-high seven kills, while junior Lauren Bangs and senior Leah Welker both pounded four kills apiece.
Welker also notched three aces, while junior Lainey Smith lunged for 12 digs.
Owatonna next hosts Rochester Century on Tuesday night in its home opener. The Panthers lost in four sets against Class AA No. 4 Cannon Falls last Thursday in Cannon Falls.
Last season, Rochester Century swept Owatonna in the only matchup of the season between the two teams.