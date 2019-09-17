Looking at the schedule before last week’s slate of games, it was expected that Owatonna and Rochester Mayo were both going to enter Week 4’s high-profile showdown in Rochester undefeated at 3-0.
Well, we can all stop assuming because it's become a reality.
The top-ranked Huskies did their part by dismantling New Prague, 56-13, on Friday night and the Spartans also took care of business, spoiling the grand opening of Albert Lea’s new football stadium — Hammer Field — by rolling to a 49-20 victory.
Saving Mayo’s overall statistics, trends and schemes for the game preview later this week, let’s specifically dive into what the Spartans accomplished against the Tigers.
Similar to the Huskies’ blowout win against the Trojans, Mayo exploded out of the gates and led 21-0 after the first quarter and extended its lead to 35-6 at the break, leaving much of the second half to the junior varsity and underclassmen.
Cade Sheehan — who moved from Adams, Minn. and transferred from the 9-Man Southland program to Class 5A Rochester Mayo before the start of his high school career — continued to light up opposing defenses and added another five touchdowns and 221 yards to his total. He finished 15-for-19 and tossed three touchdowns to Ethan Loehrer alone. Cayden Holcomb and Michael Mankaka also found the end zone on passes from Sheehan.
Asa Cummings needed just six carries to reach 79 yards and one touchdown as Mayo racked up 231 yards on the ground.
The Spartans (3-0 overall, 2-0 Red Division) are an incredibly balanced team and their quick-strike aerial attack will be a major challenge, even for a defense as accomplished as Owatonna's. Mayo is no joke, and even though they struggled for long stretches against New Prague in Week 2, the fact remains they are 3-0, are averaging 44.3 points-per-game and will be playing on their speedy home turf this Friday night.
Elsewhere around the Big Southeast District, Mankato West rebounded from a rather stunning blowout loss to Rochester Century by taking out its frustrations on a severely under-manned Northfield team.
Jack Foster played roughly two-and-a-half quarters and finished 10-for-13 for 357 yards and four touchdowns, three of which went to the ultra-talented receiver Spencer Spaude. The Scarlets (2-1, 2-1) kept with the theme of favorites ringing up three touchdowns in the opening 12 minutes and led 21-0 after the first quarter and 43-0 after three.
Northfield dropped to 0-3 and was held scoreless for the second straight week.
Fresh off one of its biggest regular season wins in a number of years over state-ranked Mankato West, Rochester Century didn’t exactly sustain its momentum against cross-town rival, Rochester John Marshall.
The Panthers (2-1, 2-1) found themselves trailing, 7-6, against the winless Rockets (0-3, 0-2) midway through the second quarter and didn’t catch its balance until the second half when they slowly pulled away for a 34-7 victory. According to the Rochester Post Bulletin, Jack Foster caught 10 passes for 122 yards and scored one touchdown. Isaiah Huber — who recently visited Division I University of North Dakota — was held in check for most of the game (16 carries or 68 yards), but managed to find the end zone three times.
In the Blue Division, Section 1-5A competitor, Austin, suffered its first loss of the season against Class 4A Kasson-Mantorville, 36-13. The Komets — who blew out Rochester John Marshall in an historic game in Kasson on Sept. 6 — built a 23-0 lead early in the third quarter and cruised to their second consecutive lop-sided win against a Class 5A opponent. Payton Wilke scored three touchdowns for K-M (2-1, 1-1).
A week after exploding for 280 yards, Austin's Andy Chesek was held to just 12 yards on 12 carries against the aggressive KoMets’ defense.
Ironically, the only loss K-M has suffered this season was against Mankato East — a team that lost 34-28 to the Packers (2-1, 2-1) in Week 2.
After feasting on a couple of the district’s inexperienced teams in the first couple of weeks, state-ranked Winona earned a decent win against Mankato East, 49-14.
In other action, Faribault and Red Wing both fell to 0-3. The Falcons, who will host Owatonna in Week 5, lost to Class 4A newcomer, Byron, 41-19.
The Wingers lost 60-0 to Class 3A Cannon Falls.
First QRF rankings have Owatonna at No. 5, Mayo at No. 8
For what its worth, the first QRF rankings were released by Minnesota-scores.net and Owatonna stands at No. 5 in Class 5A while Rochester Mayo sits just three spots behind at No. 8. It’s important to note that margin of victory and previous years performance are not considered in the calculation.
Still, somehow the unranked Spartans found a way to be placed above the likes of No. 4-ranked Alexandria, No. 9 Hastings, No. 10 Mankato West, Rogers and St. Cloud Tech, just to name a few.
Robbinsdale Armstrong, which was reclassified from Class 6A to Class 5A this past offseason, is ranked No. 1 ahead of No. 2 Bemidji, No. 3 Elk River and No. 4 St. Thomas Academy.