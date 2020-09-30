WINONA — In a steady and equal-opportunity offensive effort, the Owatonna girls soccer team took down Winona, 6-3, on Tuesday night and extended its unbeaten streak to five games in Big Nine Conference action.
Six different players scored one goal apiece for the Huskies in a game they led 4-1 at halftime. Ezra Oien got things started with a goal in the ninth minute before Syd Hunst, Abby Vetsch and Hillary Haarstad added goals in the first half.
Emelia Marks and Anna Herzog provided Owatonna’s offense in the second by scoring in the 20th and 25th minute, respectively.
“Winona was really fast,” Owatonna coach Nate Gendron said. “They had two forwards that were really good that pressed our back line. Our midfield unit played really well and controlled the game and our forwards did a good job breaking down their defense. Defender of the game was Sarah Kingland. She stepped up in a huge way and man marked one of their forwards and took her out of the game.”
Owatonna (5-2-1) hosts Red Wing on Friday at 7 p.m. and will recognize homecoming court at halftime.