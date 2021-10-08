Coming out of halftime tied 2-2 against Red Wing, the Huskies game plan was simple for the final 40 minutes of their last regular season game: keep applying pressure on the attack and trust your defenders.
The plan succeeded as Owatonna girls soccer claimed a 4-3 victory over the Wingers, snapping a three-game losing streak and earning positive momentum heading into section play.
Thanks to senior forward Hillary Haarstad and junior midfielder Ezra Oien, the Huskies’ attack got off to a hot start in the first half.
Haarstad found the back of the net twice, getting a nice setup from Oien both times.
To counteract Haarstad’s two-goal performance, the Wingers tallied two goals of their own to bring the match into a stalemate heading into halftime.
“We got on top right away and kind of excelled,” said Owatonna head coach Nate Gendron. “[Red Wing] had a couple set piece goals, and they’re a good team.”
Heading into the game, the Huskies knew what level of competition was in front of them, and the two first-half goals by the Wingers confirmed it, which is where their second half game plan came into play.
Owatonna switched up its formation in the second, putting more focus on the attack and placing more trust in its defenders. The switch worked well for the Huskies, and they were rewarded for their execution of the plan with just over 25 minutes left to play.
After earning a free kick in Winger territory, Emily Schmidt lined up to take it and fired toward the Red Wing goal.
The Wingers keeper came out a little before the kick and couldn’t get back in time to deflect the ball. Schmidt’s shot sailed right over the keeper and into the net to put Owatonna up 3-2.
Even with the lead nearly halfway through the second half, the Huskies stuck with their plan and kept up the pressure when they got the ball.
“We had faith in our defense and they were really organized and kind of knew what they needed to do after that, ” Gendron said.
The Huskies were rewarded for a second time when Oien, who already assisted two goals, got a goal of her own. With just under 14 minutes remaining, she took a shot just outside the penalty area and beat the keeper on the top right side.
Now up 4-2 with 14 minutes left in the game, the plan didn't change. Even when Red Wing managed to break through and score on a free kick with 5:31 left, Owatonna kept applying pressure.
The Huskies controlled the ball for most of the remaining time. Red Wing got a sliver of hope at the very end, but it was too little, too late, as time expired and sealed Owatonna’s 4-3 victory.
“I think everybody played well together as a unit, and that’s what we wanted to do,” Gendron said. “We try to focus on being a family, and that’s what we did [Thursday].”
With the regular season now at an end, the Huskies will look to pick up wins in section play, which begins Tuesday.