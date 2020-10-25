LEWISTON — Through the air and on the ground, the top-ranked Blooming Prairie football team put forth its best offensive effort of the season thus far and appears to have found a new gear following a one-sided victory over Lewiston-Altura on Friday night in Mid Southeast District action.
The Awesome Blossoms rolled up 485 yards of total offense — complimenting Drew Kittelson’s 235 passing yards with a season-high 250 yards on the ground — and breezed to a 53-29 victory.
Kittelson misfired on just three of his 14 total passes and tossed four touchdowns, three of which went to Colin Jordison. Mitchell Fiebiger failed to find the end zone for the first time all season, but racked up a team-high 139 receiving yards.
On the ground, Tyler Archer led seven BP ball-carriers with 112 yards and two touchdowns. Cade Christianson added 75 yards on just five attempts, scoring on a 69-yard run in the fourth quarter.
A week after failing to gain any traction on the ground against Medford in an uneven victory on the road, the Blossoms exploded out of the gates against the Cardinals and scored touchdowns on each of their first seven offensive possessions, building an insurmountable a 40-7 lead into the break.
Lewiston-Altura, which briefly led 7-6 before Blooming Prairie reeled off six consecutive touchdowns, closed the gap in the final score by finding the end zone in each of its final three drives of the game.
The Awesome Blossoms bend-but-don’t-break defense was up to the task against its Class AA opponent and yielded most of L-A’s total 436 yardage after taking a 47-7 lead.
Impressively, the Blossoms (3-0) — who are scheduled to play again on Friday at home against Hayfield — were penalized just once for five yards.
BLOSSOMS 53, CARDINALS 29
FIRST QUARTER
BP—Tyler Archer 5 run (run fail), 7:10
LA—Kolton Riser 71 pass (kick good), 6:32
BP—Kittelson 5 run (kick blocked), 3:10
SECOND QUARTER
BP—Colin Jordison fumble recover in end zone (run good), 10:32
BP—Jordison 2 pass from Kittelson (pass fail), 7:40
BP— Cade Christianson 34 pass from Kittelson (run good), 4:04
BP—Jordison 16 pass from Kittelson (kick fail), 0:33
THIRD QUARTER
BP—Archer 18 run (kick good), 8:03
FOURTH QUARTER
LA—Sam Bronk 29 pass from Riser (pass good), 11:58
LA— Nicholas Brand 25 run (run fail), 7:05
BP— Christianson 69 run (run fail), 6:13
LA— Kaige Koetter 1 run (run good), 4:43