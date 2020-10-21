The Owatonna sophomore football won its first two games of the new season, opening with a hard-fought victory over Rochester Mayo last week before shutting out the NRHEG junior varsity, 48-0, earlier this week.
The Huskies — who were originally scheduled to play John Marshall in their second game before the Rockets pulled out due to lack of participation at the lower levels — started the season with a 22-7 win over the Spartans on Oct. 12. Porter Kuchenbecker scored two touchdowns, finding the end zone on the ground and connecting with Collin Vick through the air.
Chris Homuth accounted for Owatonna’s third TD, scoring on a run in the second half.
Defensively, Noah Wellnitz led the way with a pair of interceptions while Justin Gleason picked off one pass. Trey Ulrich also chipped in with a sack.
FRESHMEN START 1-1
The Owatonna freshman football team lost its first game in more than two years in Week 1 after a 48-22 setback to Rochester Mayo before rebounding with a 20-18 win over John Marshall on Monday.
Against the Rockets, Caleb Hullopeter found the end zone on a 67-yard punt return with roughly two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to score the game-winning touchdown. Mitchell Seykora and Jacob Ginskey each found pay dirt on the ground in the first half to the Huskies snatch a 14-6 lead at the break.
Hullopeter finished had nine catches for 134 yards and rang up another 147 yards on special teams.
Against the Spartans, Hullopeter scored the first touchdown of the season for OHS on a 65-yard pass from Ginskey. Brennan Sletten pounded into the end zone for a short TD run before Owen Beyer capped the Huskies’ scoring on a 31-yard reception.