While the Owatonna girls hockey team battled and ultimately fell 4-2 against Class AA No. 12 Gentry Academy, what made Saturday special for the Huskies was everything going on in and around the rink at the Steele County Four Seasons Centre.
Owatonna held its annual cancer night as a way to honor those who’ve been personally affected by cancer in one way or another.
“It’s a special day because we’re able to do this event. We’ve got families, players and coaches that have families that are dealing with it, so we wanted to honor and remember those that have fought the fight against cancer,” Owatonna coach Tony Cloud said. “It’s a special day to do that and host a game on a Saturday and get a crowd in here and have a special event with not being able to do as much with COVID and everything in the last year and a half.
“It’s fun and it’s a good chance for the girls to think about those things, think the community and put things in perspective as far as things go in life.”
Outside the rink, silent auctions for gift baskets and raffle tickets for a wide variety of items were being sold with all money made during the day being donated to “From the Heart” on behalf of the Owatonna Huskies Girls Hockey Association.
From the Heart hosts an annual walk/run that helps promote cancer awareness and raises funds that get donated to the Owatonna Hospital or to local families going through a fight with cancer.
On the ice, Owatonna’s players and coaches got a chance to honor family, friends and/or beloved community members that have had to fight, gone through the fight or is actively going through a fight with cancer.
The Huskies deviated from their traditional look by incorporating a variety of colors, whether it was on the laces of their skates, threads on their jerseys, tape on their sticks, hair ties and stickers on their helmets, that corresponded to the type of cancer they brought awareness to.
No two players or coaches had the same look with everyone’s experience with cancer being different.
From the bench, Cloud coached and honored his grandfather, Jack Cloud, who died from lung cancer when he was in the sixth grade.
“It’s fun to not only pay tribute to him, but to even think about him throughout the day as well,” Cloud said. “It’s special and a special thing to be able to do something like this.”
Back on the ice, sophomore forward Samantha Bogen’s gameday look included pink laces on her right skate, yellow laces on her left skate, pink and yellow stick tape, red and pink jersey threads and a stream of all three colors weaved through her hair.
She paid homage to her mother, grandfather and both of her grandmothers with her attire. The yellow laces and stick tape honored her mother who fought brain and sarcoma cancer and her grandmother who’s fighting bone cancer. The pink laces and stick tape honored her other grandmother that battled breast cancer. The red threads honored her grandfather that battled throat cancer.
On top of honoring her family, Bogen kickstarted the Huskies’ attempted push to knock off their highly-touted opponent on the ice.
Trailing 1-0 in the first period, Bogen took a sharp angled shot near the goal and for a brief moment, it looked like Gentry’s goaltender had the puck saved, but it ended up slipping away from the pad and into the goal.
“It was good to start the day strong and have the first shot go in and it just brought the confidence way up,” Bogen said. “We knew we had a chance with this team if we kept working with them and everyone was just there for each other and happy about everything.”
The Stars managed to pull ahead thanks to a second goal with under 30 seconds remaining in the first period to send the Huskies into the first intermission with a one-goal deficit.
After earning an assist on Bogen’s goal, senior forward Olivia Herzog tied things back up on the power play nearly 10 minutes into the second period when she cleaned up a rebound attempt off a shot from the point by junior defenseman Sarah Snitker.
Gentry responded again just over a minute later with the Stars’ Cara Sajevic recording a hat trick. Early in the third period, Gentry scored again to increase its lead 4-2 over the Huskies.
Owatonna came within inches of adding to its tally multiple times. Late in the second period, Herzog took a backhander from the side of the net that ringed off the post.
Later in the third period, junior forward Ezra Oien took a shot on the power play that beat the goaltender, but bounced off the post as well.
While the Huskies weren’t able to get a couple of those close calls to bounce in their favor, the ability they showed to hang with a top 15 ranked team gave them a nice kick of confidence.
“It brings our confidence up a lot. We started playing a lot better together and working together through each and every line,” Bogen said. “We came into the game scared because we knew they were a good team and they were fast, but I feel like we ended well and put all we had on the ice.”