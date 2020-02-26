From a heavyweight who has surprised even himself by the level of success he’s enjoyed this winter, to a pair of up-and-coming lightweight juggernauts, to the state’s top championship contender at 152 pounds, the variety of wrestlers competing for Owatonna at the upcoming Class AAA individual state tournament runs the full gamut.
Each has forged a path to St. Paul as unique as their backgrounds and skill levels.
They are four of the chief pillars for a Huskies team that has risen from unranked, to section champions, to fifth-seeded entering the team portion of the annual MSHSL Class AAA state tournament on Thursday.
Cael Robb is the ideal leadoff batter at 106 pounds — skilled, crafty and always looking for key bonus points.
Leap-frog one weight class and you run into Y.J. Eveillard. The sophomore has matured greatly over the last 365 days and appears destined to blossom into a major piece of the Huskies’ lineup for years to come.
And then there is Landen Johnson and Isaiah Noeldner.
Not only are they the two highest-ranked individuals on the team — Johnson ascending to No. 1 in the state at the beginning of January and Noeldner settling into the top five at around the same time — but are often the biggest x-factors in the outcome of a match.
In some cases, quite literally.
Two years after securing the Big Nine Conference championship by defeating Albert Lea’s Cristian Garcia at heavyweight in Owatonna’s dramatic 30-27 victory on Feb. 3, 2018, the senior did one better a couple of weeks ago during the section championship match against Northfield. With his team trailing by five points heading into the final bout, Noeldner knew it was pin or go home, and apparently he wasn’t quite ready to allow his team fade into the off-season just yet. With time leaking into the third period, Noeldner finally found leverage against his 270-pound opponent Nick Lopez, forced him onto his back and held on tight until the official slapped the mat and set off a chorus of cheers from the OHS faithful that had made the short trip to the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
As for Johnson, his contribution is often less explicit, but just as crucial. In fact, his ability to ring up regular bonus points in the middle of the lineup is almost taken for granted simply because of how easy he makes everything look. He’s a natural, a rare talent cut from the same cloth as some of the best to ever come through the program in the last decade.
On Friday, the foursome will take the mat at the cavernous Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul and embark on the final chapter of the 2019-20 season and begin a two-day wrestling marathon that hopefully concludes with a spot on the podium. How high they rise depends on a number of factors, but it would be safe to say that if each finished in the top five, few would be surprised.
Below is a glance at each wrestler’s path to the X and what lies ahead:
CAEL ROBB, 106 LBS., FRESHMAN
State tournament appearance: 1st
Seed/state rankings: 6/9
Record: 36-6
Top four seeds in bracket: Jore Volk, Lakeville North (41-1); Landon Robideau, St. Michael-Albertville (42-2); Koy Buesgens, New Prague (47-2); Zachary Silvis , Park of Cottage Grove (43-4)
Opening round opponent: No. 11 Alex Torres (30-11), Waconia, freshman
Notes/info: Began the season ranked second in the state and has remained in the top 10 in every poll…Aside from his section championship, he has also taken first place at the Dick Shiels Invite and the Ethan Herman Memorial Tournament…His only two losses against individuals from Minnesota are against Landon Robideau of St. Michael-Albertville.
Section tournament: Defeated Cung Biak-Thawng (Austin) by fall; defeated J.T. Hausen (Faribault) by 16-0 tech fall; defeated Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea) by 3-0 decision.
What do you know about the guys in the 106-pound bracket?
“With these types of opponents, I have to be aggressive. I have to be on the attack right away. If I let them score right away then they have the advantage and think they can win, and I don’t want that.”
When you’re wrestling in peak form, what does that look like?
“I usually get to my shots right away and take them down. Either I get a turn or ride them out. You can just see it on their faces that they are tired already and so I make a move. If I don’t turn them right away then they will be tired enough in the second that I can get them to their back.”
Y.J. EVEILLARD, 120 LBS., SOPHOMORE
State tournament appearance: 1st
Seed/state rankings: 6/8
Record: 23-8
Top four seeds in bracket: Paxton Creese, Shakopee (42-1); Ryan Henningson, Winona (43-2); Matt Hogue, Stillwater (43-2); Jed Webster, St. Michael-Albertville (34-6)
Opening round opponent: No. 11 Isaiah Jillson (29-14), Brainerd, freshman
Notes/info: Began the season unranked and made his first appearance in the top 10 on Feb. 6 and has been perched at No. 8 ever since…Missed the section tournament last season…Lost to No. 7-ranked Jake Messner 10-5 in the team section championship match before defeating him 5-4 one week later in the individual section semifinals.
Section tournament: Defeated Jake Messner (Northfield) by 5-4 decision; Lost to Ryan Henningson (Winona) by 10-2 MD
What is the biggest reason for your success this season?
“Last year I felt like everything was taken away from me because I was suspended and that propelled me to get better and work hard to make sure that I would get to state. I wanted to be on the top with the best in the state. In the off-season I went to Minnesota Elite and wrestled some Freestyle and Greco tournaments to get some mat-time and experience and I would go to some national tournaments to see how those where. It was a great experience.”
LANDEN JOHNSON, 152 LBS., SOPHOMORE
State tournament appearance: 3rd
Seed/state rankings: 1/1
Record: 42-1
Top four seeds in bracket: Landen Johnson, Owatonna (42-1); Hunter Lyden, Stillwater (42-1); Willie Bastyr, Lakeville South (34-5); Chase Bloomquist, Prior Lake (34-7)
Opening round opponent: No. 16 Sebastian Zamorano (31-18), Woodbury, junior
Notes/info: Defeated the second seed Hunter Lyden 3-2 in the championship match at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament roughly two hours after defeating third seed Willie Bastyr in the semifinals 4-2…He is undefeated against true 152-pounders as his only loss came against the state’s No. 1-ranked 160-pounder, Trey Kruse, of Stillwater at the Dick Shiels Invite in Faribault on Nov. 30…In back-to-back duals against St. Michael-Albertville and Kasson-Mantorville, Johnson defeated the state’s No. 7-ranked Class AAA 160-pounder Jonah Hayes before defeating Class AA, No. 1-ranked 152-pounder Carlos Ruffo.
Section tournament: Defeated Isaac Allred (Winona) by fall; defeated Garrett Pavelko (Rochester Century) by 16-0 tech fall; Defeated Caleb Talamantes (Albert Lea Area) by 9-6 decision.
Have you thought about the possibility of seeing Hunter Kruse again in the state championship?
“I can’t say that I haven’t thought about that. But we have to try and keep things one match at a time. I will have a lot of matches before that, so I have to win those in order to make things happen.”
What has your mindset been since winning the Minnesota Christmas Tournament and defeating two of the top contenders in your weight division?
“That really showed that I could wrestle with those guys. Not to say that I wasn’t confident going in, but it helped a little more. I mean, I lost to (Kruse) three times last year, so that felt pretty good to beat him. It was nice to get back out there and show that I can compete.”
ISAIAH NOELDNER, 285 LBS., SENIOR
State tournament appearance: 1st
Seed/state rankings: 4/4
Record: 33-7
Top four seeds in bracket: Gavin Layton, Coon Rapids (48-0); Bennett Weber, Waconia (39-3); Chase Smith, Bemidji (34-4), Isaiah Noeldner, Owatonna (33-7)
Opening round opponent: Cameron Olson (30-7), Hastings, senior
Notes/info: After tearing his ACL a week before the last year’s section tournament, Noeldner began the 2019-20 season unranked before jumping into the poll and rising to No. 3 on Dec. 19…In the first three weeks of the season, he defeated Northfield’s Nick Lopez (twice) and Winona’s Zander Rusert (by fall), both of which were ranked within the top 10 at the time…Rusert enters the state tournament as the highest-ranked section runner-up at No. 9 and half of his four losses have come against Noeldner…The Owatonna senior has also taken down Class AA, No. 8 Rieley Fleming by first period pin…His only non-injury default losses against opponents from Minnesota are against Class AA, No. 1-ranked Kaleb Haase (8-0 MD), Class AAA, No. 1 Gavin Layton (9-3 decision) and Class AA, No. 6 Anthony Moe-Tucker (8-4 decision).
Section tournament: Defeated Nico Lambert (Austin) by fall; defeated Trevor Olson (Farmington) by fall; defeated Zander Rusert (Winona) by 6-3 decision.
Considering the injury you sustained last year and the fact that you weren't able to play much football, how did you approach this wrestling season?
"Honestly I have been really surprised with how well it has gone. I wasn’t expecting a whole lot with the injury. I came into (wrestling) out of shape, not as strong as I was last year and I was not expecting as much from myself, but I guess I should have held myself to a higher standard. This year has been going really well, better than I ever should have expected."
Being that you started unranked and hadn't taken the mat in over a year before this November, do you feel like you have to constantly prove yourself?
"I like to wrestle with a chip, honestly. I came into this season unranked just like the team and (Nick) Lopez was ranked in the top 10 and I saw that and he was the second seed (at the Dick Shiels Invite) and I was like: 'I have to prove them wrong. I know I am better than this.' I guess I just keep that mentality because there is always someone better than you, there is always someone you have to chase and that mentality helps a lot."