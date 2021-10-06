Owatonna girls soccer went on the road to Mankato East Tuesday in a 2-1 losing effort after allowing an early goal in the second half.
It appeared to be a new game late in the first half of Owatonna’s bout against the hosting Mankato East Cougars. Down 1-0 after a Mankato East goal halfway through the first, Emily Schmidt lined up for a free kick near midfield. Her kick connected with Hillary Haarstad, who got a head on the ball and put it into the back of the net with just over seven minutes left.
Owatonna came out of halftime with a slight edge in momentum after getting the late goal.
The Cougars took all of the momentum back, though, after capitalizing on a breakaway goal that came in the opening 1:17 of the second half.
After letting in the early goal, Owatonna couldn’t find the equalizer for the second time, as Mankato East rode out the final 38:43 with its 2-1 lead over the Huskies.
Owatonna will close out its regular season Thursday when it hosts Red Wing at the Owatonna Soccer Complex at 7 p.m.