ROCHESTER — The Owatonna girls soccer secured its first three-game winning streak of the season night and kept pace atop the Big Nine Conference with a 2-1 victory over Rochester Mayo on Thursday night.
Playing against a physical and fast opponent, the Huskies scored both of their goals in the first half and took a 2-0 lead when freshman Ezra Oien scored on an assist from senior Kaia Elstad.
The Spartans scored the lone goal of the final 40 minutes and tested Owatonna’s defense down the stretch. Goalie Sam Fredin also helped the cause by collecting 10 saves.
Gabi Breuer scored an unassisted goal to get the Huskies on the board.
“It was a pretty physical game,” Owatonna coach Nate Gendron said. “Mayo was fast and really tested our defense. Our back line had to work hard to keep them contained. Second half we put a lot more pressure on them. I would say we just became wore out and tired as we’ve played so many games and that’s why Mayo had some chances at the end. We got the win though and that put us second place in the conference based on points.”
The victory moves the Huskies to 6-4-0 overall and 5-1-0 in conference action. Having already played most of the teams in the upper half of the league, Owatonna will be heavily favored in all-but one of its five remaining conference games.
After playing Austin (3-3 Big Nine) and Faribault (0-7) — as well as a nonconference game against Farmington — next week, the Huskies will gear up for a pivotal contest against Northfield (4-0-1) on Monday, Sept. 30 on the road at 7 p.m.