Game: Owatonna (3-2) vs Rochester John Marshall (1-4), 7 p.m., Friday.
Last matchup: Owatonna shutout John Marshall 40-0 in Rochester during the 2020 season.
1) Both teams are coming into Friday night’s showdown dealing with some slow starts to their 2021 seasons. With five games under their belts, the Huskies and the Rockets of John Marshall have already faced common opponents in Mankato West, Austin, Northfield and Rochester Mayo. Both teams suffered a major defeat to the Scarlets of Mankato West in the opening weeks of the season. John Marshall opened its season in a massive 61-0 blowout loss on the road to the Scarlets to start its 2021 season. The Huskies traveled to Mankato West for their third game of the season and lost 42-0.
Despite this, Owatonna has been able to bounce back a bit more from their slow start. Both teams found a home win over Austin with Owatonna winning 51-7 and John Marshall winning 32-12 for their first and only win of the season. They’ve both also suffered a loss to Rochester Mayo after Owatonna lost 58-31 in Week 1 and John Marshall lost 53-6 in Week 4.
Huskies’ longtime head coach Jeff Williams attributed Owatonna’s slow start as, “a dose of where they need to be.” Outside of two losses in the shortened 2020 season, the last time the Huskies had two or more losses in a season was 2016 with two.
But outside of this, the Huskies have found success where the Rockets haven’t. Owatonna most recently beat Northfield 31-6 on the road, whereas the Rockets lost 31-7 in their trip to Northfield.
“We’ve had our struggles in the first few games, too, so can’t count anyone out,” said senior offensive and defensive lineman Eli Spurgeon. “You just got to keep preparing for everything and execute on game night.”
2) One of the most important things going for Owatonna right now is the development of sophomore quarterback Jacob Ginskey, who was thrusted from B-Squad player to starting varsity quarterback, due to some injuries at the top of the depth chart. Despite some rocky performances in the beginning, Ginskey is slowly but surely coming into his own under center for the Huskies.
“Jacob has shown an uncommon maturity,” Williams said. “He’s a very bright kid, and he really picks up on what we’re trying to accomplish, what the game plan is, where he needs to go with the football.”
One of the things helping Ginskey’s development is the amount of senior leadership that he has at his disposal on offense. From Spurgeon on the offensive line to Nick Williams lining up out wide to Dylan Maas sitting in the backfield with him, there’s no shortage of guys that can help lift him up through tough starts. Especially out wide, Williams has been labeled as a guy that as long as the ball is in his wheelhouse, he’ll be able to make a play, which was apparent in him and Ginskey’s three touchdown connection against Austin.
3) Defense wins championships, and the Owatonna defense is starting to hit its stride going into Week 6 against the Rockets. After allowing 114 points through their first three games against Mayo, Rochester Century and Mankato West, the Huskies defense has started to lock things down, starting in Week 4.
In the past two weeks, Owatonna has only allowed 15 points, which includes holding Northfield’s offense to only six points while playing on Northfield’s home turf. The week prior to that, the Huskies held Austin to seven points in their 51-7 rout over the Packers. This Owatonna defense is going to go up against a Rockets’ offense that, besides their 32 points in the Austin game, have put up seven points twice, six points once and no points in their shutout against Mankato West.
“Our secondary is settling in; we’re doing a much better job covering down the field, covering for an extended period of time,” Williams said. “We’ve gotten some nice pressures from our up front guys, and they’re getting their sacks, but we haven’t blitzed a whole lot, and that causes plays to go on for a while, and our coverage has really improved.”
4) Friday night’s game against Marshall will be one of the more heavily attended games for Owatonna, as it’s Homecoming week at Owatonna High School, which has spirits high for a week of fun with the potential to be capped off by a big win against the Rockets.
“There’s pressure, but not, at the same time, because there’s a lot of fun things going on during the week,” Spurgeon said. “You can hang out with your buds and have fun during the weekend but also get your work done at practice.”
With all of the festivities going on throughout the week, it’s been imperative for the Huskies that once the team steps onto the field Friday night under the lights, it locks in and focuses on executing its game plan against John Marshall. Especially after just getting into its groove and still not being able to count anyone out, Williams and Spurgeon have made it clear that focusing on Friday will be even more important.
A Homecoming win would be sweet for the Huskies, but the potential to move up more in the Big Southeast Red standings would be sweeter. Mankato West sits in sole possession of first place at 5-0 with New Prague and Mayo tied for second at 4-1. Owatonna sits in third, and a win over John Marshall would help the Huskies move up, especially as New Prague and Mayo face each other Friday. Owatonna then travels to New Prague Oct. 15.