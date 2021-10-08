The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms went on the road Thursday as they took on the Triton Cobras. Despite tying things up after two sets, the Blossoms lost two straight sets to fall 3-1 to the Cobras.
Triton was the one who got things going to start the match. The Cobras picked up an early 1-0 lead with a 25-21 first set win over the Blossoms.
Blooming Prairie bounced back in the second set, tying things up with a 25-16 win in their best set showing of the night.
In response to losing 25-16, the Cobras bounced back with a big 25-15 third set win, setting themselves up for a fourth set win with momentum on their side.
Triton brought things home in a close 25-21 fourth set win, sealing Blooming Prairie’s 3-1 road defeat.
The Blossoms were led by a valiant effort from Abby Hefling, who led the team with seven kills, two assists, one ace, four blocks and four digs. Haven Carlson and Anna Pauly helped out offensively with eight kills from Carlson and five kills from Pauly.
Macy Lembke and Lexi Steckelberg helped with setting up the Blossoms offense with eight assists from Lembke and seven assists from Steckelberg.
Defensively, Lembke led the team with 15 digs, followed closely by Madi Lea with 14 digs and Grace Krejci with eight digs. Hefling led the team in blocks, followed by Carlson with three blocks.
Blooming Prairie will be back in action on Tuesday when the Blossoms host United South Central.