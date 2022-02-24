The Owatonna Huskies are sending four swimmers and three relays to the Section 1AA swimming finals following their qualifying performances in the Section 1AA preliminary round Wednesday night.
The group of sophomore David Rhodes, junior Ryan Peterson, eighth grader Logan Flynn and sophomore Carter Quam qualified in the 200-yard medley relay after posting a time of one minute, 54.48 seconds for sixth place.
Senior Evan Fosness, junior Evan Cole, freshman Spencer Copeland and sophomore Matthew Larson qualified in the 200 free relay after finishing in sixth place with a time of 1:42.62.
Peterson, Quam, Rhodes and Larson qualified for the 400 free relay with a time of 2:32.43, which earned them fifth place.
Larson and Peterson both qualified in the 100 fly after Larson took seventh place with a 56.45 and Peterson took ninth with a time of 57.30. They both qualified for another event with Larson in the 200 free with a seventh place time of 1:50.15 and Peterson in the 200 IM with a ninth place time of 2:07.23.
Quam and Rhodes both qualified for one individual event each with Quam going for the 50 free after recording a time of 23.11 for ninth place and Rhodes going for the 100 back after recording a time of 1:02.18 for 10th place.
The Section 1AA swimming finals will take place noon Friday inside the Rochester Recreation Center.