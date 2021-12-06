Within eight seconds from the initial puck drop, the undefeated Owatonna Huskies were already trailing the Austin Packers. Almost five minutes later, they were trailing by two goals on their home ice while attempting to find their sixth consecutive victory to start the girls hockey season.
Behind a huge second-period performance, Owatonna continued its undefeated run following its 5-4 win over Austin.
Kate Holtz was determined to snap the Huskies winning streak and put the Packers in a good spot following her two quick goals in the first period.
“You just got to keep a positive attitude and don’t let it get to you,” junior forward Macy Stanton said. “Just go play your game out there and just think the score is still 0-0.”
The Huskies came out swinging in the second period and posted three goals, but the groundwork for cutting the two-goal deficit was laid late in the first period thanks to an even-strength goal by junior forward Ezra Oien with an assist from linemate senior forward Gabriella Lamont.
The mentality switch after getting that first goal was big for the Huskies and it carried some momentum throughout the intermission and into the ensuing second period.
Owatonna’s response was felt within the first six minutes of the period, which included a strong outing for Stanton.
Three and a half minutes in, Stanton got credited for an assist on a game-tying goal from junior defender Madelyn Simon, who came up and found an opening on a loose puck and buried it in Austin’s goal.
Two and a half minutes later, Stanton gave the Huskies their first lead of the game after receiving a pass from junior defender Abby Vetsch and fighting off an Austin defender before taking the shot that put Owatonna on top 3-2. Vetsch and Sarah Snitker were credited with the assists.
“I just saw Abby with the pass and I just got the pass and went, plowed through the girls and did what I had to do to get the goal,” Stanton said.
Eighth grade defender Kendra Bogen capped things off in the second period with a shot from the high slot, which bounced off an Austin defender and snuck past the goaltender’s legs to increase their lead going into the second intermission.
Shots were nearly even for Owatonna and Austin in the first and third periods, but in the second period alone, the Huskies dominated puck control and outshot the Packers 20-4.
Austin attempted a late comeback and came within a goal of tying the game twice in the third period.
Holtz completed her hat trick on a breakaway chance to cut the Huskies lead down to 4-3, which was met with a goal from Samantha Bogen off assists from Kendra Bogen and Simon.
With just over a minute remaining in the period a scramble occurred right in front of Owatonna senior goaltender Ava Wolfe and resulted in another late goal for Austin. But in the final minute, the Huskies kept the puck in the Packers defensive zone and didn’t allow for one final chance to tie the game.
Owatonna benefited from offensive production throughout the lineup with nine different Huskies recording a point in their 5-4 win.
“It’s great to know we have players that can produce points from top to bottom of our lineup and it allows our team to utilize each other much more than teams who only have two or three top scorers,” Owatonna coach Tony Cloud said. “We’ve got top scorers on our own team, but we also have players that can produce offense and be good role players that can score goals in times where we need them.”
Stanton, Simon and Kendra Bogen led the team in points with two coming from a goal and an assist each. They also got one point from Oien (goal), Samantha Bogen (goal), Vetsch (assist), Snitker (assist), Lamont (assist) and Zoie Roush (assist).
Wolfe posted a .846 save percentage after stopping 22 of the 26 total shots she faced in 51 minutes between the pipes.
Sitting at 6-0 on the season, Owatonna looks to rattle off two more wins with two home games during the week. It hosts Rosemount (6-1) Monday night and Albert Lea (3-3) Thursday night.