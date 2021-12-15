After facing a home loss to Kenyon-Wanamingo, the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers went on the road Tuesday for the first time of the season, where they edged out St. James 78-68.
According to NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg, the Panthers got off on a good start offensively and defensively which helped them hold a double digit lead over the Saints.
Fouls proved to be one issue and it allowed St. James to start clawing its way back through the charity stripe.
“We got off to a great start in this game. The first few minutes of the game we got good looks and got layups on offense and did a good job on the defensive end forcing St. James into tough shots which gave us a 14-4 lead,” Lundberg said. “We eventually got the lead up to 13 or 14 for most of the first half and then we got into some foul trouble that led to St. James shooting a lot of free throws which allowed them to get down our lead to seven at halftime.”
The fouls remained an issue in the second half and ended up giving the Saints 33 total free throw attempts by the end of the game.
But with the combination of their offense clicking and making free throws of their own at the tail end of the game, NRHEG walked out of St. James with the win.
"The second half was a lot like the first half. We did a lot of good things on the offensive end I thought and got a lot of good looking shots,” Lundberg said. “The problem was that we continued into foul trouble and kept St. James in the game by fouling too much. They ended up shooting 33 free throws in the game which led to them scoring with the clock stopped a lot. The good thing was that we made our free throws down the stretch (18-25 for the game) to seal the victory.”
Senior guard Porter Peterson led the way offensively for the Tigers with his team-high 32 points. Sophomore guard Daxter Lee followed him up with 19 points of his own.
Jaxon Beck and Tyrone Wilson added six points each, Charlie Nissen had four points and Will Tuttle and Sam Olson had two points each.
NRHEG will return to action Friday night when it goes on the road to face off against Triton.