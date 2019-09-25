BLOOMINGTON — Fighting the unseasonably steamy conditions, the Owatonna boys cross country team continued its resurgent season with a third place finish at the Bloomington Jefferson invite on Tuesday afternoon.
“It was another hot sticky race,” Owatonna coach Dave Chatelaine said. “We had some good, solid performances despite the heat and humidity.”
Preston Meier paced the Huskies once again with a fifth place individual finish, posting a 17:13 at the Hyland Hills Golf Course in Bloomington.
The remaining Owatonna runners finished in a tightly-packed group, led by Trevor Hiatt’s 17th place finish at 17:53. Brayden Williams Jack Meiners also clocked a sub-18:00 times and was next in 23rd place in a virtual tie at 17:59. Evan Buck rounded out the scoring in 30th place (18:12).
The host Jaguars won the event and were followed by Chanhassen in second place. The Huskies finished just seven points shy of second place.