Game: Owatonna Huskies (18-2) at Rochester Mayo Spartans (11-9), 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.
Recent Results: The Huskies are coming off back-to-back home wins after defeating Winona 83-54 and Rochester John Marshall 81-45. The Spartans are coming off a 62-55 road win over Red Wing.
Last Matchup: Owatonna hosted and defeated Mayo 73-52 Jan. 7 behind double-digit scoring performances from Brayden Williams (19), Evan Dushek (16), Ty Creger (13) and Blake Burmeister (12). KaiRee Gadson led the Spartans with a game-high 20 points.
1. Don’t overlook Mayo’s small hot streak.
At first glance, it looks like the Spartans are buried in the Big 9 Conference standings thanks to their 8-8 conference record, but Mayo’s won seven of its last 10 games. The last two wins come over Red Wing and Mankato East, who are tied for third in the conference. The Spartans picked up a seven-point road win over the Wingers after recording a 12-point victory over a Mankato East team that came the closest to snapping Owatonna’s undefeated Big 9 record.
The first time the Huskies and the Spartans faced off this season, junior KaiRee Gadson gave Owatonna the most amount of problems with his 20 points while shooting 8-for-13 from the field. One of the guys that Owatonna didn’t see in its win was 6-foot-6 senior Makeui Riek, who dropped 22 points in Mayo’s win over East and 26 points in its win over Red Wing. On top of having Gadson, it also has seen a 19-point outing from Isaiah Hanson against Red Wing and a 13-point outing from Yaih Marial against East. The Spartans will have more than enough options to turn to for scoring while they continue their hot run in the twilight of the regular season.
2. Turn to the tandem of Williams and Dushek.
Mayo may have a couple of decent scoring threats, but Owatonna senior guard Brayden Williams and senior forward Evan Dushek will be the most feared players on the court Wednesday night. The tandem of Williams and Dushek have combined for 115 points in the Huskies' last two games, which includes a pair of 30-point nights for Dushek and 30 points against Winona and 25 points against John Marshall for Williams.
They were also the top scorers for the Huskies in their win over Mayo with Williams’ 19 points and Dushek’s 16 points. Since that first win in early January, Williams and Dushek have remained as two of the top scoring threats in the conference while Williams showcases an elite ability to dish out passes and rack up steals, and Dushek separates as one of the top rebounders in the conference. If the Spartans want to have any hope handing the Huskies their first conference loss, they’ll have to find a way to limit Williams and Dushek at the bare minimum.
3. The game is Owatonna’s to lose.
At the end of the day, the Huskies should remain the favorites, breeze past Mayo and sweep their sixth regular-season series against a conference foe. Owatonna sits as the Class 4A No. 9 ranked team in the Minnesota Basketball News Top 20 and is on a 12-game winning streak that’s surpassed a month since their last loss to Park of Cottage Grove on Jan. 8. In the Section 1-4A standings, the Huskies are 6-0 and will look to extend it to 7-0 with a win over Mayo.
The Huskies already have the leg up on Mayo with their prior 21-point win and have proven to be unbeatable to any team in the conference or to a top-ranked Wisconsin team. Owatonna has every intention of winning the conference title, making a run through sections and looking to return to the state tournament. They’re in control of their own destiny and while Mayo is playing good basketball and have the home court advantage, Owatonna’s loaded starting lineup with Brayden Williams, Dushek, Creger, Burmeister and Nick Williams, along their its more-than-reliable rotational pieces with the likes of Collin Vick, Connor Ginskey and Avery Hartman, have been too difficult for teams to crack.