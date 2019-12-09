MANKATO — Reversing the results from its first two games of the season, the Owatonna girls basketball team strung together its second straight victory in a three-day span with a 62-54 win over Mankato East on the road Saturday night.
“We played very hard as a team,” Owatonna coach Linday Hugstad-Vaa said. “We got into some foul-trouble in the beginning of the game but our bench stepped up and we didn’t lose momentum. Scoring was really spread out, so it shows how well our girls share the ball.”
Molly Buytaert led four Owatonna players in double-figures with 13 points as Sarah Kingland and Maggie Newhouse added 12 points apiece and Sara Anderson 10. Buytaert also chipped in in other useful areas, racking up five steals and five rebounds. Kingland, who was one of two Owatonna players to foul-out, drilled her only shot attempt from beyond the arc and shot 60% from the field overall.
“We played stayed composed as the intensity of the second half picked up.” Higstad-Vaa said. “ I am very proud of how hard and together this group has been playing.”
OWATONNA 62, MANKATO EAST 54
Owatonna scoring: Maggie Newhouse 12, Ari Shornock 3, Lexi Mendenhall 6, Moran Miller 4, Holly Buyaert 13, Alivia Schuster 2, Sara Anderson 10, Sarah Kingland 12.