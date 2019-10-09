If there is any emotional hangover from last Friday’s thrilling victory over Mankato West, the top-ranked Owatonna football team better recover as quickly as possible.
Mankato East is no slouch, and if the Huskies don’t come ready to play, they could find themselves on the wrong end of a gut-punching upset on Friday night.
“We had to remind the kids that we didn't just win the Super Bowl last week,” Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said. "We are coming back with another worthy opponent and a team that showed some athleticism and some big size up front and they are going to be a good football team and these games aren't going to come easily for us. People aren't going to roll over for us. We have to go out there and have another good performance."
A somewhat head-scratching loss on the road to Austin away from being 5-1, the Cougars (4-2 overall) have won three consecutive games and appear to have hit their stride on both sides of the ball. They are averaging 40 points-per-game in the streak and have done most of their damage on the ground, rushing 188, 289 and 264 yards, respectively, since Week 4.
Operating almost exclusively out of the shotgun in a pistol formation with the halfback positioned directly behind the quarterback, the Cougars have leaned heavily on Leslie Miller, feeding the ball to their speedy running back through traditional handoffs or by utilizing a variety of option plays.
Miller has been ultra-productive in recent weeks and has the ability to burn a defense with his top-end speed and attack holes with great vision and burst. He has accumulated 428 of his 628 total yards this season in the last three weeks alone and has scored five touchdowns in the span. He is averaging more than 7.0 yards-per-carry and 104 yards-per-game.
On a per-carry basis, Carter Dahl is just as dangerous as the shifty, 5-foot-10, 165-pound wide receiver has averaged 7.8 yards on 36 attempts to go with two rushing touchdowns.
"Part of the success that they have had on the ground comes from the option," Williams said. "They have the ability to hit you on the outside with their quarterback and so we have to be cognizant of those dives inside. It is a matter of playing assignment-football and being disciplined, which is difficult throughout the course of the game and our kids by-and-large been disciplined and played good assignment football. But that will be important because these guys probably hang their hat on the option game more that anyone we have seen so far."
After riding with Jared Grams as the lone signal-caller for the first half of the season, the Cougars have introduced Jacob Eggert into the mix and may have stumbled across something special. In just two games, the sophomore has completed 7 of 10 passes for 116 yards and four touchdowns while Grams is just 5-for-16 for 65 yards and one interception in the last couple weeks. On the season, Grams has completed 48.6% of his passes for 639 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.
"It may be where they like one kid running more of the option stuff and one kid throwing the ball more," Williams said. "Coach (Eric) Davis has done that before. He has always had an option component to the offense but he also likes to throw the ball and sometimes you don't have that package wrapped up into one kid."
Regardless of who takes the majority of the snaps on Friday, neither is going to offer the threat with their legs that Rochester Mayo’s Cade Sheehan and Mankato West’s Jack Foster presented and both will look to get the ball into Jax Madsen’s hands. The solid 6-2, 185-pound senior has hauled in a team high 18 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns while Grant Hermer — though slightly built at 5-9 and 140 pounds — has found the end zone on seven of his nine total catches this season.
Defensively, the Cougars are a ball-hawking group that is coming off a game in which they intercepted six passes in a 43-12 blowout victory over Faribault on the road. East has been prone to surrendering large chunks of yards and has allowed four teams to score three or more touchdowns, but has consistently found ways to flip the momentum with turnovers and big stops late in the second half.
East is big up front on both sides of the ball and will be a handful for the now solidified Owatonna offensive line that has found its groove despite playing without all-district center, Isaiah Noeldner, for the entire season. Noeldner is expected to make a return to the field at some point this season and suited up last week, but won't play on Friday night.
Owatonna's top two running backs at the beginning of the season and starting cornerbacks, Ethan Walter and Zach Stransky, are both questionable, further thinning a defensive unit that will be without defensive tackle, Gavin Rein, for the third straight week.