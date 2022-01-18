...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
NRHEG boys struggle to keep up with Maple River’s offense
The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers boys basketball team lost 86-43 to the Maple River Eagles behind an offensive output the Panthers just couldn’t keep up with.
NRHEG (5-5) opened the game in an 11-point hole according to head coach Isaiah Lundeberg, but managed to get its offense slowly rolling throughout the first half.
“We didn’t get off to the best start. We started down 11-0 about four minutes into the game. I thought our defense was doing ok in the stretch, but Will Sellar hit three 3-pointers for them,” Lundberg said. “We did start to get a little going on offense and did get the game back to 27-16 before we started fouling too much and turned the ball over.”
The Panthers went into halftime down 42-18 and continued to struggle stopping an Eagles team that was on fire. NRHEG was outscored 44-25 in the second half which led to its 43-point loss.
“The second half we started out ok, but then they went on a big run to push the lead up to 30 plus and we just never got enough stops or buckets on the offensive end to make any attempt at trimming the lead,” Lundberg said.
Sophomore guard Daxter Lee led the Panthers in scoring with his team-high 19 points with Porter Peterson with eight points and Sam Olson with six points backing him up.
Jack Olson, Tyrone Wilson and Charlie Nissen all added three points and Will Tuttle and Ben Schoenrock added two points each.
NRHEG goes on the road to face United South Central (4-7) before returning home Friday night to host Randolph (6-7).