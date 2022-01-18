The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers boys basketball team lost 86-43 to the Maple River Eagles behind an offensive output the Panthers just couldn’t keep up with.

NRHEG (5-5) opened the game in an 11-point hole according to head coach Isaiah Lundeberg, but managed to get its offense slowly rolling throughout the first half.

“We didn’t get off to the best start. We started down 11-0 about four minutes into the game. I thought our defense was doing ok in the stretch, but Will Sellar hit three 3-pointers for them,” Lundberg said. “We did start to get a little going on offense and did get the game back to 27-16 before we started fouling too much and turned the ball over.”

The Panthers went into halftime down 42-18 and continued to struggle stopping an Eagles team that was on fire. NRHEG was outscored 44-25 in the second half which led to its 43-point loss.

“The second half we started out ok, but then they went on a big run to push the lead up to 30 plus and we just never got enough stops or buckets on the offensive end to make any attempt at trimming the lead,” Lundberg said.

Sophomore guard Daxter Lee led the Panthers in scoring with his team-high 19 points with Porter Peterson with eight points and Sam Olson with six points backing him up.

Jack Olson, Tyrone Wilson and Charlie Nissen all added three points and Will Tuttle and Ben Schoenrock added two points each.

NRHEG goes on the road to face United South Central (4-7) before returning home Friday night to host Randolph (6-7).

