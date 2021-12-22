Going into the third period tied up at 3-3, the Owatonna boys hockey team was presented with a golden opportunity to pull out its second win of the season and hop right back into the Big 9 Conference race. Unfortunately for the Huskies, conference foe Rochester Century knocked in the game-winning goal for a 4-3 victory in Rochester to dropp Owatonna down to 1-6.
The loss to the Panthers sets them back a bit in the Big 9 standings with the Huskies stuck deep in the bottom half of teams.
Being able to sneak out a win over Century would’ve put Owatonna in a third-place tie with Mankato West, Faribault, Rochester John Marshall and Rochester Mayo, who all possess two conference wins and four points.
Despite the loss, the Huskies saw some major positives with goals coming from senior defenseman Sam Knoll and junior forward Benjamin Bangs. Also scoring for Owatonna was senior forward Caleb Vereide, who notched his second of the season.
Vereide (one goal, one assist) and Casey Pederson (two assists) led the team with two points each, followed by one point from Knoll (goal), Bangs (goal) and Owen Beyer (assist).
With holiday break quickly approaching, the Huskies will close out their December by going on the road to Eagan on Thursday night and playing in a tournament hosted from Dec. 28-30 at the Heritage Center in Lakeville.