The Owatonna Huskies will be well represented in the Class AAA state wrestling tournament after five wrestlers captured individual titles across the Minnesota State High School League Girls Section 1-4 tournament and the Section 1AAA individual tournament.
Seniors Rian Grunwald (114-pound weight class), Landen Johnson (160), Jacob Reinardy (170), junior Cael Robb (132) and freshman Lane Karsten (113) claimed gold in their respective brackets.
Freshman Isabella Townley (107) and seniors Kanin Hable (145) and Andrew Nirk (195) fell just shy of gold, but captured silver and punched their tickets to the state tournaments.
Grunwald and Townley took part in the first ever girls section individual tournament and it ended with Grunwald grinding out a 1-0 decision over New Prague’s Destiney Lofton and a 3-1 decision over Rosemount’s Kamdyn Staulter for gold.
“Both her matches were close in score, but anyone watching could see how dominant and poised she was throughout,” said Owatonna head coach Derek Johnson. “Rian was shown the respect she deserves from her opponents, but this means she can’t rely on her counter-offense on her feet if no one dares shoot on her. It changes the gameplan a little for state, and Rian is such a great student of the sport that she’ll adjust and adapt.”
Townley notched a fall over Faribault’s Alexis Rezac before falling to eventual 107 title winner Hanah Scchuster of Apple Valley. She made a run through the consolations that ended with her winning the third place match with a pin over Evangale Chittanavong of Rochester John Marshall and earning true second place with a pin at 5:31 over Hasting’s Allison Weinzettel.
In the boys section meet, the big highlights for Owatonna came at 113 pounds and at 195 pounds, where Karsten and Nirk qualified for state in two different fashions.
As a freshman, Karsten made a run through the 113-pound bracket that saw him record a 7-1 decision over Rochester Mayo’s Max Erickson before going up against Northfield’s Keith Harner in the finals, where Karsten tallied his second career victory over Harner with a 3-1 decision.
“Lane Karsten keeps progressing every week, as he handled every match with poise and solid technique,” Johnson said. “He repeated his victory over Northfield’s Harner in the finals, and he keeps adding tools to his game that a lot of freshmen can’t do. We expect him to shake up the hierarchy at 113 pounds next week, as he’s also fearless and his conditioning is second to none.”
In his senior season, Nirk was determined to make it to state and he accomplished that goal by picking up a pin in the first round and a 6-3 decision in the semifinals. He ultimately lost in the title match to Nickolas Mikula.
Nirk was forced to wrestle against Rochester Century’s Nathan Miller in a true second place match to determine who would make it to state and Nirk pulled through with a pin at 5:19.
The other title winners for Owatonna came as no surprise with the Huskies knowing what to expect out of Johnson, Robb and Reinardy.
Johnson notched back-to-back falls over Peyton Hoff (Winona/Winona Cotter) in the semifinals and Owen Murphy (Northfield) in the finals in his hunt for back-to-back Class AAA state titles at 160 pounds.
Robb picked up a late pin against Rochester Mayo’s Ben Timmerman at 5:44 to advance to the finals, where he defeated Northfield’s Jackson Barron in a 1-0 decision.
Reinardy recorded a pin over Austin’s Garrin Wilson at 3:24 and grinded out a 3-2 decision over Northfield’s Darrin Kuyper to claim his first official section title.
The expectations are high for the trio with Johnson on pace to defend his Class AAA state title from last year, Robb in contention for a state title and Reinardy looking to finish near the top of the podium.
“Jacob is putting it all together and wrestling like a much more mature, smarter tactician than he has ever before,” Johnson said. “It’s phenomenal to have him reaching his full potential just in time for state, and we expect a top three finish from him.”
At 145, Hable had the makings of capturing a title and nearly walked away with it on a near fall in the finals match against Faribault’s Isaac Yetzer, but ending up falling in a 13-8 decision after a late surge in an attempt to tie it up.
Thanks to a 13-7 decision over Mayo’s Lucas Peterson in the semifinals, Hable locked up true second and cemented his spot in the state tournament.
Owatonna had four other wrestlers come close to making the trip to the Xcel Energy Center with freshman 106 Donoven Sorenson, eighth grade 120 Trey Haitt, freshman 182 Blake Fitcher and senior heavyweight Mason Krampitz all finishing in third place.
Fitcher and Krampitz were the only two of the four to get a shot at true second place, but missed out with Fitcher’s 12-4 major decision loss to Northfield’s Ryan Kuyper and Krampitz being pinned by Mayo’s Ethan Peper.
The pair locked up third by a 2-1 decision for Fitcher and a 4-2 decision for Krampitz.
Sorenson and Hiatt fell into the same position with close decision losses in their semifinal matchups and lost out on an opponent for a true second match after Sorenson lost 4-3 to Northfield’s Caden Staab and Hiatt losing 8-6 to Northfield’s Logan Williams.
“Donoven Sorenson and Trey Hiatt both took third and found themselves on the end of some very questionable calls in their semifinal matches,” Johnson said. “We’re so proud of the maturity and sportsmanship they showed, and both are all the hungrier to prepare for next season.”
The pair locked up third place, but with losses by Staab and Williams in the finals, they didn’t get the opportunity to wrestle for a state appearance.
Seniors Jake Gronli and Michael Bobo were all able to close out their wrestling careers with victories with Gronli earning fifth place with a pin over Century’s Christopher Garcia-Lara and Bobo earning fifth with a 13-5 major decision.
Freshmen Jack Sorenson (152) and Lucas Smith (220) both recorded fifth place finishes by recording pins over their respective opponents and setting up a bright future for the Huskies.