BOYS BASKETBALL
Mankato West 73, Owatonna 59
The Huskies (10-3, 9-2 Big West Conference) fell to the Scarlets for the second time this season Friday night in a game that wasn't as close as the score may indicate.
Mankato West controlled the game from the tip, starting off with a 13-4 run. Owatonna was able to cut the lead down to five towards the end of the first half, but West's Buom Jock was able to single handily stop the Huskies push with an alley-oop dunk and prolific outside shooting; Jock finished the night with 24 points, eight rebounds, and six assists on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc. The Scarlets headed into halftime with a 44-27 lead.
Owatonna ultimately outscored Mankato West by three in the second half, but their 38.5% field goal percentage and 17.4% 3-point percentage prevented them from truly coming back. Evan Dushek led the Huskies in scoring with 18 points, while Payton Beyer (14), Brayden Williams (11), and Ty Creger (11) also scored in double-figures. Abdi Isman (2) was the only other Owatonna player to score.
The Huskies return to action on Tuesday against Winona (7-6, 6-5).
Blooming Prairie 54, United South Central 52
The Awesome Blossoms (4-7, 4-6 Gopher Conference) won their second game in a row Friday night, defeating the Rebels after trailing by double-digits with only seven minutes remaining in the game.
"[I'm] very proud of the effort maintained by our guys," Blooming Prairie coach Nate Piller said. "Things haven't come easy for us this year and they continue to reveal their character as the season progresses. Was a really nice win against a strong opponent."
Drew Kittelson led the Awesome Blossoms in scoring with 13 points; Alex Miller (12), Mitchell Fiebiger (11) and Colin Jordison (10) also registered double-digit point totals for Blooming Prairie. Sharpshooter Luke Larkoski (6) hit two 3-pointers in the second half and Chris Naatz (2) converted both of his free throw attempts.
Blooming Prairie will look to extend their winning streak when they return to the court on Tuesday against NRHEG (4-9, 4-6).
NRHEG 78, Medford 53
The Panthers (4-9, 4-6 Gopher Conference) played arguably their most complete game of basketball in recent memory Friday night en route to their defeat of the Tigers (2-10, 2-7).
"Both halves we played well on both ends of the floor," NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said. "I liked our energy at the start of the game and throughout the game the effort was top notch. I've been telling the boys if they ever put two halves together in a game and come out and play as hard as you can, good things will happen and tonight it did."
NRHEG's Daxter Lee led all scorers with a season-high 30 points, with Jack Olson (16) and Ashton Johnson (15) also scoring in double-figures. Jaxon Beck (6), Porter Peterson (5), Kordell Schlaak (4), and Benjamin Schoenrock (2) also scored for the Panthers.
NRHEG returns to action on Tuesday against Blooming Prairie (4-7, 4-6). Medford also returns to the court on Tuesday against Hayfield (10-3, 8-2)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mankato West 55, Owatonna 41
The Huskies (4-8, 3-7) fell in Big 9 Conference action to the Scarlets, who remain in second place with a record of 10-1.
Owatonna, who have dropped two in a row following a two-game winning streak, returns to action on Tuesday against Winona (1-10, 1-8).
Blooming Prairie 51, United South Central 33
The Awesome Blossoms (11-1, 9-0 Gopher Conference) soundly defeated the Rebels Friday night en route to claiming their sixth-straight victory in a row.
Megan Oswald led all scorers with 20 points and also contributed six steals. Bobbie Bruns added 18 points, eight assists, and six steals of her own while also drilling three 3-pointers. Maggie Bruns (7), Maren Forystek (2), Emily Miller (2), and Allison Krohnberg (2) also scored for Blooming Prairie.
The Awesome Blossoms will look to continue their run of dominance on Monday night when they take on JWP (1-9, 1-7 Valley Conference) in their final non-conference game of the season.
WRESTLING
Medford 75, WEM/JWP 6
The Tigers (11-7) picked up their fifth win in the last seven duals, easily defeating the Bulldogs Saturday afternoon.
Tommy Elwood (106; 7-1 decision), Jack Meyer (113; fall), Evan Schweisthal (120; fall), Derek Bartosch (132; fall), Kael Neumann (138; fall), Dillon Bartosch (152; fall), Garron Hoffman (160; fall), Tate Hermes (170; fall), Kurtis Crosby (195; fall), Brennon Hoffman (220; fall), and Gavin Hermes (285; fall) all picked up wins for Medford.
The Tigers are finally near the point were all members of the team are healthy, according to coach Dennis Whitman, and the team is beginning to shift their focus to the post-season.
"This is the time of year that you want to be healthy, you want to have all your kids ready to go. We're not quite there yet, but we're certainly working up to there the last couple of weeks. We still have some minor stuff to catch up on, but it's finally nice to have a full lineup and everybody trying to get to where they're peaking at the end of the year."
According to Whitman, Medford's aggression paid of Saturday and their ability to control the match from the top position helped propel them to victory.
"We're very aggressive; we've been aggressive all year. That's really fun to see. We were very good in the top position, which is not always the case with us. Any time that we can go out and dominant on top that's helpful.
The Tigers return to the mat on Monday against United South Central (6-8).
Dover-Eyota triangular
The Westfield Razorbacks improved to 9-14 on the season, after splitting their triangular with Dover-Eyota and La Crescent Saturday morning. The Razorbacks have now won nine of their last 12 duals after starting the season 0-11.
Westfield fell 58-13 to Dover-Eyota in their first dual, but were able to bounce back and defeat La Cresecent 78-0.
Lane Lembke (126), Keegan Bronson (138), and Tyler Archer (182) went 2-0 on the day. Kevin Hodge (106) and Bo Zweiner (120) also added wins.
Westfield returns to the mat on Monday in a triangular with Maple River and GMLOS in Hayfield.