Medford has an embarrassment of riches with its middle hitters and both got on a roll Thursday against Blooming Prairie at Blooming Prairie High School.
Tigers senior middle hitter Kinsey Cronin finished with a team-high 13 kills while junior Clara Kniefel added six kills while helping put together a wall of a block against Blossoms. Cronin led the team with four blocks in a 25-14, 25-17, 25-20 victory.
“I couldn’t ask for two better middles than what I have,” Medford head coach Missy Underdahl said.
The No. 10-ranked Tigers (4-3) bounced back after a 3-0 loss to No. 2-ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown last Thursday and a 3-1 loss to Bethlehem Academy Monday in Faribault.
Medford, which finished third in the Class A state tournament last season, has sought to replace Emma Kniefel, who has since gone on to Gustavus Adolphus College to play basketball. It has found junior outside hitter MacKenzie Kellen, who added seven kills and sophomore outside hitter Andrea Bock, who tallied six kills.
“Obviously it’s a little bit of an adjustment because my two left sides haven’t had a lot of varsity experience, so it’s just building their confidence,” Underdahl said. “The game played at varsity is just a little faster so trying to get them to run a little faster offense is an adjustment for them also but they’ve really stepped in and filled in great.”
Bock finished with a team-high 12 digs and senior libero Brooke Purrier finished with 10 digs. Junior outside hitter Isabel DeLeon had eight kills.
Kniefel had a team-high five aces and DeLeon added three aces.
Senior outside hitter Micalyn Trihus led Blooming Prairie (2-6) with eight kills while senior outside hitter Anna Kittelson and junior outside hitter Emily Miller each had five kills.
The Blossoms continued to deal with injuries Thursday night. Senior setter Maggie Bruns missed the match following an injury Monday and senior middle hitter Megan Oswald missed the match due to a back injury. Still, Blooming Prairie head coach Jennifer Wayne thought her team looked better than it did Monday against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in a 3-2 loss to the Panthers.
“I was really pleased with how we played,” Wayne said.
The Blossoms put up a formidable block of their own with sophomore hitter Sierra Larson leading the team with nine ace blocks. Sophomore hitter Abby Hefling tallying five ace blocks while Kittelson and Miller each had four ace blocks.
Wayne came away impressed with Hefling’s play in the middle against Medford’s middles.
“She did an awesome job in the middle,” Wayne said. “I thought we did a good job but they’re more experienced.”
Freshman setter Macy Lembke had a team-high 24 assists in the loss.
The Tigers will face NRHEG Tuesday in New Richland while Blooming Prairie plays United South Central Tuesday in Wells as it tries to snap a four-match losing streak.