The Owatonna boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Minneopa Golf Course on Tuesday to take part in the Mankato East Invitational.
The boys team had a great day, claiming a first-place finish with a final team score of 26 points. The girls tied with Waconia with the fourth best team score of 107, but the Huskies got the tiebreaker to take fourth place. They trailed behind third-place Mankato West (105), second-place Mankato East (78) and first-place Marshall (37).
For the boys, what powered the first place finish were top 10 finishes from their top five runners, including three finishes in the top five runners.
Preston Meier led the boys with a second-place time of 16 minutes, 15.2 seconds, but Connor Ginskey and Brayden Williams trailed right behind him. Ginskey took third place with a time of 16:48.5 and Wiliams took fourth place with a time of 16:57.1.
Also in the top 10 was Trevor Hiatt (17:12.0) in seventh place and David Smith (17:20.8) in 10th place.
Brenden Drever finished as the Huskies sixth runner with his time of 17:38.6, which earned him 16th place. Zach Nechanicky rounded things out for the boys with his 26th place finish with his time of 17:51.6.
“This was a great meet for us today and gave us an indication of how our team can hopefully run at the Big 9 meet next Tuesday,” Owatonna boys cross country coach David Chatelaine said.
For the girls, Anna Cox placed as the Huskies top runner with a 16th-place finish with a time of 20:33.5. Carsyn Brady, with a time of 20:36.8, was behind her in 19th place.
Owatonna rattled off four consecutive finishes at 24th with Laura Stevensen (20:57.7), 25th with Jaci Burtis (21:05.6), 26th with Paige Thompson (21:08.8) and 27th with Jeni Burtis (21:09.7).
Ava Cox rounded out the day for the Owatonna girls in 36th place with her time of 21:44.8.
The boys and girls will rest up as Owatonna will host the Big 9 Conference meet at the Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 19.